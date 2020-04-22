TUPELO - Due to the possibility of severe weather, the St. Luke Food Pantry, located at 2653 S. Eason Blvd., will be open from 2-5 p.m. Thursday.
Clients should not arrive before 1:30 p.m., and they will stop accepting clients at 5 p.m.
Clients should stay in their vehicle and have it prepared to place food in the trunk or rear. They should have their photo ID ready to show.
This service is open to residents of Lee County who are regular certified clients. They will also be accepting new clients after 3 p.m. but they will be screened for certification.
Clients that have already visited this month will not be served to ensure that they have enough food to help as many people as possible.
For more information, visit www.stlukefoodpantry.org or find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/StLukeFoodPantry/.