TUPELO - The St. Luke Food Pantry, located at 2653 S. Eason Blvd., will be open on Thursday.
Clients should not arrive before 7:30 a.m., and they will stop accepting clients at noon.
Clients stay in their vehicle and have photo ID ready to show. They should have vehicle prepared to place food in the trunk or rear of the vehicle.
This service is open to residents of Lee County who are regular certified clients. They will also be accepting new clients after 10 a.m., but they will be screened for certification.
Clients that have already visited this month will not be served. This is to ensure that they have enough food to help as many people as possible.
For more information visit www.stlukefoodpantry.org or find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/StLukeFoodPantry/.