TUPELO - The St. Luke Food Pantry, located at 2653 S. Eason Blvd., will be open on Thursday between 8 a.m. and noon.
Clients should not arrive before 7:30 a.m., and they will stop accepting clients at noon. Clients must stay in their vehicle with windows rolled up and have a photo ID ready to show. Vehicles should be prepared for food to be placed in the trunk or rear of the vehicle.
Future distribution days are unknown and could be halted because of COVID-19.
This service is open to residents of Lee County.
For more information visit www.stlukefoodpantry.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StLukeFoodPantry/. For more information, call 662-687-4500.