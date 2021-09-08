STARKVILLE • The Starkville Board of Alderman approved a policy Tuesday night that is meant to encourage the city's employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mayor Lynn Spruill introduced the policy in response to a statewide spike in the coronavirus' more contagious delta variant and FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The policy was approved 5-2.Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver and Ward 7 Henry N. Vaughn, Sr. voted against it.
The policy will not mandate vaccinations. Instead, it will set additional measures to support city employees getting vaccinated. That includes allowing multiple health care facilities to provide vaccinations free of charge for all employees.
According to the new policy, unvaccinated employees must adhere to the following:
Required to wear a mask in all indoor locations on city property, and outdoors if they are in crowded spaces and unable to maintain social distancing.
Employees who have not taken the vaccine must use sick leave for those days due to COVID related issues. Sick time is not allowed to be donated unless it is a catastrophic event, similar to the other policy as related to sick time.
Will receive an insurance surcharge of $75, to take effect on Dec. 1, 2021.
The city will offer paid leave for employees to get vaccinated, and provide an additional eight hours to rest if the employee doesn’t feel well after vaccination. Vaccinated employees who get COVID-19 or have to quarantine due to exposure will receive paid leave of up to five days for 40 hours.
According to Ward 2 Alderman Sandra Sistrunk, the city of Starkville has accrued approximately $200,000 in claims related to COVID-19 over a 12-month period.
In August alone, COVID-related claims cost the city $36,000, the mayor said.