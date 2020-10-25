STARKVILLE • Dan Camp, a community visionary who developed the city's successful Cotton District and served one term as mayor, died Sunday morning. He was 79.
Camp died from complications related to COVID-19, according to Mayor Lynn Spruill.
A builder and developer, Camp in 1969 began transforming a dilapidated neighborhood of tenant houses near Mississippi State University. He turned it into the Cotton District - a neighborhood of residential units, many of which are filled by college students and young professionals, within walking distance from restaurants, bars and the MSU campus.
"He was clearly a visionary for the city," said Spruill, who served as chief administrative officer for Camp during his four years (2005-09) as mayor. "He was seeing things that no one else saw for the Cotton District, and I think he was under appreciated for several decades before people realized what he had created."
In a 1997 interview with the Mississippi Business Journal, Camp said the Cotton District was created to benefit both the city and Mississippi State.
"The college is the engine here that drives everything in the neighborhood," he said. "What I've done here is the new direction for real estate development. You're going to see more and more and more of what I've done here."
Sid Salter, chief communications officer for Mississippi State, praised Camp for his work to unite the city and the university.
"As an innovative developer and as mayor, Dan Camp was a transformative figure in the town-and-gown relationship between Mississippi State University and Starkville," Salter wrote Sunday.
Camp's mayoral term saw the passage of a $3 million bond issue for infrastructure improvements and other successes, but it was also a period of contention within city government. Camp was voted out when he failed to qualify for the 2009 Democratic Party primary runoff.
Nevertheless, Camp was pleased with the progress Starkville made during his time in office.
"We got more done in the last four years than we did in the previous 40," he said in an interview with The Dispatch newspaper.
Parker Wiseman, who finished ahead of Camp and eventually was elected mayor in 2009, also lauded Camp's service to Starkville.
"Mayor Camp talked about walkability and mixed-use development before it was cool," wrote Wiseman, who was mayor for two terms (2009-17). "He didn't just talk about it. He built it. He also led the school board and the city government. His life is an inspiration to anyone who aspires to serve a community."