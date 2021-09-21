In this file photo from September 2021, a wine glass awaits a customer while Alec Doggett mixes a cocktail at The Grill in Fairpark in Tupelo. The Mississippi Department of Revenue this week approved of Tupelo's request to allow restaurants to sell alcohol earlier in the day.
TUPELO • Restaurants in Tupelo will soon be able to serve mimosas, bloody marys and other cocktails earlier in the day.
Chris Graham, the commissioner for the Mississippi Department of Revenue, signed an order on Sept. 20 that allows permitted restaurants in the city of Tupelo to start selling liquor, wine and spirits at 8 a.m. The agency’s approval was largely perfunctory and expected to happen.
“I think this will accommodate restaurants and other workers who get off working a late shift,” Mayor Todd Jordan told the Daily Journal.
The sale of liquor is directly regulated and enforced by Alcohol Beverage Control and the Department of Revenue.
The Tupelo City Council on Sept. 7 passed a resolution requesting that DOR allow permitted restaurants and bars in the city to sell liquor and wine from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning.
The City Council also voted earlier this month to allow restaurants to begin selling beer and light wine to customers beginning at 8 a.m. Ben Logan, the city attorney, said that the change in hours of sale for all forms of alcohol will go into effect on Oct. 7.
The current hours of alcohol sales for restaurants is 10 a.m. to 10 a.m. the next morning.
The impetus for the change in hours of alcohol sale is requests from restaurant owners, according to Mayor Todd Jordan. Jordan, a Republican, said that the restaurant and bar owners asked for the change to accommodate workers in town who work graveyard shifts.
The City Council has also expressed a desire to designate another area of town as a Leisure and Recreation District, or an area where customers can freely walk around with an open container of alcohol.
At a meeting earlier this month, the Council asked Neal McCoy, the director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, to study different areas in town and propose a place where a separate “go cup” zone could be. The only LRD Tupelo currently has is in the downtown district.
The expansion of the hours alcohol can be sold could possibly generate additional revenue for the city. The bulk of the city’s revenue stems from sales taxes. Tupelo currently collects a percentage of the state sales tax of 7% and collects revenues from a 2% tourism tax on food, beverages and hotels that goes toward tourism promotion.