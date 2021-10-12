TUPELO • Mississippi Auditor Shad White has demanded that the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi repay $15.5 million in allegedly misspent federal grant money.
The auditor’s office on Tuesday afternoon issued a raft of repayment demand letters linked with ongoing and sweeping allegations of corruption, theft and embezzlement involving the Mississippi Department of Human Services, its former executive director John Davis, and a sprawling network of accused conspirators.
Davis — the former executive director of MDHS — was served a repayment demand of $96.3 million, according to a written statement by the auditor’s office. This amount includes interest on inappropriate spending that Davis allegedly authorized.
Nonprofit organization the Mississippi Community Education Center was served a demand of $68 million.
The FRC repayment demand of $15.5 million is the third largest of 11 demand letters issued by the auditor on Tuesday.
Favre Enterprises, including former football star Brett Favre and Robert Culumber, has also been hit with a repayment demand of $828,000.
“After our first DHS audit, I told the public we would have to consult with our federal partners at the Department of Health and Human Services before coming to final conclusions about who owed what money back,” White said in a statement. “Those partners were waiting for this forensic audit. Now that it’s complete, we are in a position to demand the illegally spent welfare funds be returned to the state.”
Former MDHS director Davis, MCEC owner Nancy New and four others were arrested and charged in 2020 on charges that they sought to embezzle approximately $4.14 million in federal grant money. These charges followed an investigation by White’s office.
Of those charged, two have now pleaded guilty — retired wrestler and onetime MDHS employee Brett DiBiase, and former MCEC finance officer Ann McGrew.
MCEC and FRC acted for several years as partner organizations to operate the Families First for Mississippi initiative, using grant money provided by the state.
No one associated with the FRC has been charged with criminal wrongdoing, and Tuesday’s demand letters are not criminal charges.
If the FRC does not pay back the demanded money, Attorney General Lynn Fitch could seek to recover the money through civil action.
The state auditor’s move to recover allegedly misspent money follows the release earlier this month of a forensic audit of certain MDHS spending, as well as spending by MCEC and FRC. The current leadership of MDHS commissioned this audit.
Family Resource Center leadership has denied responsibility
FRC leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday afternoon about the auditor’s repayment demands.
However, the organization did previously comment on the forensic audit, comments reported here for the first time and which may have some bearing on the organization’s posture toward these repayment demands.
FRC answered questions through Casey Lott, who sits on the board of the organization and provides legal counsel to the organization.
Lott is managing partner at Booneville law firm Langston & Lott and said he is not paid by FRC for the legal work he performs. He was not a board member until about a year ago.
Lott denied that FRC and Director Christi Webb are responsible for misspending any TANF money.
“If it’s inconsistent with the federal regulations, that is a Mississippi Department of Human Services problem; it’s not a Christi Webb or Family Resource Problem,” Lott said. “They did what they were instructed to do by the state of Mississippi.”
To substantiate this claim, Lott said that FRC followed the directions of MDHS, specifically the former director. He also emphasized that Mississippi is required to submit to the federal government what’s called a “state plan,” which outlines how it plans to use TANF money.
“MDHS developed a State Plan that it said took full advantage of TANF’s flexibility in methods of reducing welfare dependency while still meeting federal TANF requirements,” Lott said.
In light of this state plan, and the role played by MSDH itself in providing TANF money to FRC and other contractors, Lott insisted that FRC used TANF money in accordance with this state plan. Therefore, he said, FRC does not bear responsibility for any spending that does not follow federal rules.
“Mrs. Webb and FRC administered the TANF grant funds exactly as they were instructed to and in accordance with the State Plan developed by John Davis and MDHS,” Lott said in a written statement. “If the State Plan was inconsistent with the federal guidelines, then that's falls squarely on the shoulders of MDHS, not FRC.”
MDHS took a different view of the matter.
In a statement to the Daily Journal last week, MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said that federal approval of a state plan does not itself provide advance approval of any use of TANF money, and that spending from the program is judged against federal guidelines and not the state plan.
“The audit findings speaking to the allowability of the costs under federal regulations is the most accurate measurement,” Anderson said in writing.
He then added: “Ultimately, it will be the federal government, not the State of Mississippi who will determine the allowability of TANF expenditures and any necessary repayments for unallowable or misappropriated funds.”
The Office of State Auditor Shad White also took issue with the FRC stance in a statement to the Daily Journal last week.
“Two separate audits conducted by two different teams of CPAs are clear: some expenditures made by FRC do not fall within federal TANF guidelines,” said Logan Reeves, a spokesman for the Auditor’s Office. “The State Plan was taken into account by both CLA and the State Auditor’s office. Ultimately, a court will decide who is responsible for misspending that money.”
Webb herself declined to speak with the Daily Journal, insisting that she cannot do so because criminal cases against Davis and New remain ongoing.