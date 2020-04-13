The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 161 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with two additional deaths.
The statewide total of known cases is now 2,942, with 98 deaths.
Lee County, Northeast Mississippi’s population hub, continues to have the most positive cases with 46 people who are presumed to have tested positive for the virus. With 44 cases, Tippah County follows closely behind as the second-highest positive case count.
Northeast Mississippi has approximately 23 additional positive cases reported with Calhoun, Chicasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss and Tippah Counties each reporting new cases.
North Mississippi Medical Services reports that it has 18 patients hospitalized and 122 outpatients with the virus.
Northeast Mississippi cases as of 6 p.m. Sunday:
Alcorn 7
Benton 5
Calhoun 24
Chickasaw 30
Clay 20
Itawamba 9
Lafayette 30
Lee 46
Marshall 34
Monroe 37
Oktibbeha 37
Pontotoc 15
Prentiss 14
Tippah 44
Tishomingo 2
Union 7