TUPELO – Eight speakers over two panel discussions on Tuesday all shared a common theme: to have the attendees leave with at least one idea to help foster the relationships between their schools and communities.
The message was well received at this year's State of the Region meeting, put on by the Commission on the Future of Mississippi. Both the Girls Leadership Panel and the Starkville-Oktibbeha Story provided compelling information for the audience to think about.
New Albany High School senior Alea Hudson lead the leadership panel. She was a natural choice for the role, as she was named the Mississippi Student Ambassador Secretary of State in January.
During the panel, she picked the brain of Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, TVA Government Relations Manager Amy Tate and Lighthouse Foundation Women's Program Coordinator Lenay Williams about their programs to mentor young girls.
"Be intentional about it," Williams advised those thinking about creating their own leadership programs. "You have to get involved, find a place in the community to volunteer where kids are ... You have to be intentional with relationships with their parents, their guardians, their siblings. If you want to start it, just do it."
Williams has two Corinth-based programs — one for fifth and sixth graders and another for seventh and eighth graders — and mentors continue to follow them throughout high school, college and event into their careers.
Tate's Girls Leadership Academy at Milam School in Tupelo targets sixth graders. The program helps develop their personal and professional leadership skills. Tate began it as a coed program 13 years ago, but it evolved into what is today after Tate saw the need to concentrate on mentoring girls.
"Boys have a lot of natural, organic opportunities to lead — from sports to scouts," Tate said. "Girls are a little trickier, and I don’t know if we ever learned to resolve conflicts."
Tate's program isn't the traditional leadership class. It involves more interpersonal communication and conflict resolution.
"Communicating and learning to be assertive is OK," Tate said.
Tannehill was inspired by Tate's program and created one of her own: "Girl Empowerment." The program is designed to encourage fifth grade girls to think about their values, find their voices and develop self-confidence.
"We try to select girls who perhaps wouldn’t have developed relationship with each other otherwise," Tannehill said of her program to develop more women in leadership roles.
"Bossy is not a leadership skill," she said. "We're not teaching them to run for office, but to be confident to stand up for themselves and other people."
The Starkville-Oktibbeha Story is about the successful implementation of a modified school calendar following the consolidation of the Starkville and Oktibbeha school districts, and its buy-in from the community.
Christy Maulding, the school district's deputy superintendent and director of curriculum and instruction, said conversations began early in her tenure.
"This is our first year of a modified calendar, and discussions began three years ago," she said. "We all came to the table with pre-conceived ideas. We knew about the obstacles ... we had two years of crucial conversation. Even interally we didn't all believe in the same things, but we knew we anted what would best benefit the students and the community."
Darein Spann, the principal at Starkville High said teachers who opted not to work during the intercession enjoyed the time off, and those who did work were appreciative of an extra paycheck. And he said all the talks worked.
"Those meetings with teachers, parents and students led us to a place where we can settle in," he said.
The district has seen higher attendance and better test scores with the modified calendar.
At the Partnership Middle School, some 650 students were able to get the remediation they needed during the two intercessions. Additionally, students and parents also are encouraged to explore the employment and educational opportunities as the school works with local business leaders through enrichment camps.
Students later transition to Academic Houses, where high schoolers' experience is centered around small learning communities.
These houses — currently covering technology/engineering/construction; communications/arts/business; and health and human service – provide advanced and targeted skills enabling students to be "future-ready" and "workplace-ready" with experience in job shadowing, internships and skills or certifications that match students' career interests and the job market.
Mike Tagert, the president and CEO of the Greater Starkville Development Partnerships said the business community has gotten behind what school district is doing.
"Economic and community development is so much about quality of life, and what could be more important than the public education system?" he said. "The business community has really embraced the changes in the school district. There are so many different opportunities for business owners to participate. It's the right thing to do, and also they understand public school systems are their workforce. They're the future and it’s important to have a healthy and thriving community."
Alto during the meeting, the CREATE Foundation presented the 6th Jack Reed Sr. Northeast Mississippi Community Leadership Award to The Daily Corinthian in Corinth.
The newspaper "has been a significant contributor to the success of Corinth and Alcorn County," said CREATE chair Lisa Hawkins, who presented the award to the paper's publisher, Reece Terry.
Clayton Stanley, president of The Alliance, the economic development agency for Corinth and Alcorn County, said the Daily Corinthian was its strongest partner, and added that "the importance of a daily newspaper in any town is hard to quantify, but the role this newspaper has played in our community's development is quite astonishing."
Said Terry, "We're very appreciative of this award. It's a great honor to be recognized for helping to make the communities where we live a better place."
The award is presented annually to an individuals, organizations and businesses which has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in helping improve the quality of life in their community and the region. Recipients have a demonstrated vision, integrity and a commitment to excellence over an extended period of time.
