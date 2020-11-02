TUPELO • On the eve of a closely watched and consequential election, a statewide precinct locator tool offered by the secretary of state was incorrectly reporting the location of several Lee County precincts.
At least some voters in Lee County’s Tupelo 1 and Pleasant Grove precincts will be misdirected if they use an online resource offered by the secretary of state to find their precincts.
The Tupelo 1 voting precinct is currently housed at the American Legion post at Legion Lake Road, but was previously located at the Bel-Air Center on Country Club Road. Supervisors in September approved relocating the precinct because of renovations at the city-owned Bel-Air park facility.
Voters in the precinct who place their address into the online precinct locator may not see up-to-date information, however. On Monday, the Daily Journal entered multiple addresses from that precinct into the Secretary of State’s online precinct locator, and the locator provided the outdated Bel-Air Center information.
If the error persists, voters who rely on the precinct locator will arrive at the wrong location today. Local election officials recently told the Daily Journal that signs will be posted directing voters to the correct precinct location, and notifications were also mailed to voters as well providing information about the change.
Supervisors in September also approved moving the Tupelo 4 South voting precinct from Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church to the nearby Haven Acres Boys & Girls Club. The Secretary of State precinct locator provides the correct location name and street address for that precinct, at least for the addresses tested on Monday.
However, the online precinct locator provides partially incorrect information for at least one other Lee County precinct, even though that precinct on Tuesday will remain in the same location where it has been for years.
The Pleasant Grove voting precinct is located at 814 Road 506, Shannon, according to multiple local county officials. This is a maintenance shop used by the Lee County Road Department.
However, the precinct locator – as well as a precinct list currently available online from the Lee County circuit clerk – offers the address of the Pleasant Grove precinct as 779 Road 506, which is the address of a nearby church.
A current list of statewide precinct relocations available from the secretary of state notes that Pleasant Grove is among the precincts moving to a new location this year.
Local officials say that isn’t the case.
“As far as I know, yes, It’s been a precinct for many years,” said county road manager Tim Allred.
The secretary of state’s office did not respond to questions on Monday about the errors in the precinct database.
District 4 Election Commissioner Jacque Grayson offered some alarm that voters might be confused.
“We don’t want that, we want everyone on the right track,” she said.
County election officials have scrambled to adapt polling procedures because of the pandemic, and at least some precinct relocations have been linked to concerns about adequate social distancing and other mitigation measures.
In Lee County, for example, election commissioners voiced alarm over the prospect of moving two precincts only two months before an election, but the Tupelo 4 South move came at the request of the church that previously housed the precinct. District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy said the church was concerned about the prospect of crowds entering the building amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, officials could not provide a definitive account of how many voting precincts have been changed by location election officials.
The secretary of state’s website on Monday was reporting that 48 precincts have moved this year. Last week, the state’s top election official was reporting a much smaller number of 17 precinct relocations, even as he cautioned that he could only provide the information submitted to him by county officials.
Mississippi’s secretary of state has no power to establish or move precincts. Elections are administered by county officials, including a combination of circuit clerks, elections commissioners and – somewhat indirectly – county supervisors.
Last Friday, The Daily Journal asked the secretary of state’s office for more information about the number of precinct relocations across the state. As of Monday, the state’s election head had not responded to those questions.
After the secretary of state’s office released its list of precinct relocations, the Mississippi Free Press analyzed statewide precinct data and was the first to report far more than the 17 announced.
The list of 48 precincts available from the secretary of state as of Monday largely overlapped with the reporting already done by the Mississippi Free Press.
In Northeast Mississippi, the secretary of state says the following counties have seen at least one precinct move in advance of November’s general election: Chickasaw, Lafayette, Prentiss and Tippah.
Election changes, including precinct relocations, in Mississippi once required the approval of federal authorities to ensure that these changes did not disadvantage racial minorities. White authorities in some states, including those in the South, long used an array of tactics to limit ballot box access and preserve their own power, prompting the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.
In the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder ruling, a U.S. Supreme Court majority struck down parts of the Voting Rights Acts, including the preclearance requirement. Four justices on the court disagreed and said Congress had the authority to retain the preclearance requirements.
Nine states, and a few counties in other states, were subject to the ongoing preclearance requirements before the 2013 ruling.
Since then, Mississippi officials have had a free hand to implement a variety of election revisions, including precinct locations, without much notice even from statewide authorities.