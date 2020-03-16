TUPELO - In the stockroom at the back of Todd's Big Star, there's plenty of water, canned goods and cleaning supplies.
That's a good thing, considering how quickly those items have been flying off the shelves, with the coronavirus pandemic fueling the need for consumers to stock up on essentials.
With President Donald Trump declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, the buying has only heated up, leaving shortages and empty shelves in some stores.
"I'd say business is double what is usually is," said Todd's owner Clay Knight Monday morning. "But I can't be completely sure because I haven't had time to look up. We do have everything in stock, except hand sanitizer, which we just ran out yesterday. We ran out of toilet paper this morning. But we're getting more in tomorrow."
Knight said last Wednesday he could sense that people were about to hit stores hard for supplies. By Thursday, the first wave of customers came, and there's been little letup since.
"I started preparing for this earlier, thinking I need to order more toilet paper and paper towels because that stuff doesn't go out of date," he said.
Knight said the past few days are comparable to "snow days" when customers rush to get milk and bread.
Todd's is getting trucks daily to help replenish the store, which is ideal.
"I don't know that I've seen anybody stockpiling, because I've seen a lot of people who said they don't want to hoard – they just want enough for themselves," he said.
For shoppers like Beth Tucker, finding empty shelves at some stores is disconcerting. Seeing some people pile their shopping carts makes her a bit angry.
"I don't want to panic and buy more than I need, but at the same time, if I don't get enough, who knows when the store might get more of what I need?" she said. "People should just calm down and share."
Meanwhile, Todd's sister store in Saltillo has been busy as well, Knight said.
And while Walmart has shortened its hours, Knight said he'll extend hours if needed. And if a large-scale shutdown is ordered, he's willing to expand his delivery options.
"We were already delivering before all this, but we can add a few more people if we need to," he said. "We'll drop it off at their door or their carport if we need to."