TUPELO • The incumbent’s record and the newcomer’s promises of a fresh approach are major themes of the campaign to represent Ward 2 on the Tupelo City Council.
Incumbent Councilman Lynn Bryan, a Republican, is running for a third term. Bryan, 58, owns a construction company.
Challenger Demetra Tubbs-Sherer, a Democrat, is running for public office for the first time, hoping to unseat Bryan. Sherer, 39, is a real estate agent for Tommy Morgan Relators.
As he did in his re-election campaign four years ago, Bryan is touting the city’s accomplishments during his tenure in office, including more money spent on road repairs, blight removal and parks and recreation.
“The city of Tupelo is better than it was eight years ago, but we have room to go,” Bryan said. “I’m running for re-election again so we can complete the task.”
Sherer is building her bid for office around promises to involve citizens more deeply in the work of local government.
Her campaign, which involves “boots on the ground, knocking on doors, doing the hard work,” will be a model for how she’ll help govern, Sherer said.
“I just think there are some things that need to be changed, and those things that need to be changed are being accessible, being available being reachable, and teachable also,” Sherer said. “I am going to give you my very all all the time and make sure I meet the needs of my neighbors.”
Ward 2 is located in the west-central portion of Tupelo and includes the Joyner neighborhood, the Bristow Acres neighborhood, some of the Thomas Street area and the Wilemon Acres subdivision.
The general election between Bryan and Sherer is June 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voter identification is required to cast a ballot.
In a recent forum with the Daily Journal, the two candidates offered their views on a range of issues, rarely clashing directly but offering different ways of approaching certain key policies.
Affordable housing
Rising construction costs are worsening the city’s of Tupelo’s longstanding problems related to lower-cost housing.
Sherer highlighted the gap between those who qualify for subsidized housing and those actually able to afford much of the market-rate housing available. The people in this gap neither qualify for housing subsidies, nor are they able to afford to buy a home at market prices.
“We do need to get some answers about how we can combat that,” Sherer said.
Bryan pointed to the recent construction of subsidized housing on Ida B. Wells Street and said more such housing can be built through a partnership with the same developer.
Construction costs pose a significant problem, however, the incumbent said.
“Across the board in the city of Tupelo, there is no supply,” Bryan said. “The affordability of what’s being built just keeps being pushed out of the way.”
Law enforcement issues
Bryan calls the appointment of a new police chief “a big deal” and said it’s likely the most significant issue a new mayor will face in the coming term.
Whoever that new chief is, Bryan said he wants to see the Tupelo Police Department more urgently emphasize community policing strategies and more stringent traffic enforcement in neighborhood areas.
“We’ve got a good police force,” Bryan said. “We need to get back to some basics.”
If she’s on the council that will choose whether to confirm a mayoral police chief nominee, Sherer said she expects a candidate who is “sympathetic to the community needs” and able to work amid differences.
“When I think of a police chief, I do think of someone who has the capability to deal with all walks of life, all ethnicities,” Sherer said.
Population growth
In light of a declining statewide population and strong regional urban hubs, Sherer recommended detailed conversations with younger workers and new graduates to determine the best strategies to retain and attract these people.
Bryan lauded ongoing efforts by the city and economic development agencies to make the All-America City more vibrant and attractive to younger adults.
He called for the city to remain engaged with such efforts, even providing direct sponsorships to festivals and other events to make them viable.
“That way the word is out that Tupelo has a lot to do,” Bryan said. “We’ve got it, we’ve just to make it better.”