TUPELO • Heat advisories are on tap for a second week in a row across Northeast Mississippi.
Through 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service office in Memphis is cautioning that heat index readings could reach 105 degrees or greater.
Temperatures are running just above seasonal averages, but humidity levels are particularly high, said Gary Woodall, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“All that rain we had the first half of the year … that seems to be driving very high heat index readings,” Woodall said.
Because overnight temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s, there is little relief forecasted before Thursday.
Air conditioning repair services are working overtime to keep up with the steamy conditions.
“We go through this every summer,” said Ann Allred, co-owner of Allred Heating and Cooling. “August has been a tough month for every air conditioning company.”
People who don’t have access to air conditioning or are working outside need to take precautions against heat illness.
“We will need to be especially careful in the afternoon,” Woodall said.
Area schools are taking extra precautions for students who practice outdoors after school. This week, football teams and marching bands are preparing for the first games of the season, and cross country runners and slow pitch softball players are gearing up.
“We’ve really taken a lot of extra precautions this year,” said Eddie Moore, Tupelo Public School District athletic director.
Students are being encouraged to hydrate before and during practice. They are taking frequent breaks and modifying practices.
Athletic trainers across the region are helping coaches watch for signs of heat illness.
“They’ve been very conscientious,” said Walt Wilkins, coordinator for the North Mississippi Medical Center athletic trainer program.