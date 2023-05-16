TUPELO – When Steve Holland graduated from high school in 1973, he didn't want to farm like his brothers. Growing up, he'd gotten his fill of feeding cows and pigs on the family farm.
Instead of the new truck his father offered to buy him as a graduation present, Holland said he'd take his already souped-up Mustang to Mississippi State. All he wanted was his father's support while he was there.
Holland initially planned to go to medical school, but his dad had other ideas in mind. And if Steve didn't want the new truck? No problem.
"Dad at the time had a pretty good interest in what was then McGrath-Raspberry Funeral Home, and he gave me those shares instead," Holland said. "And I can hear him now: 'A funeral home would be wonderful exposure to gross anatomy.'"
Holland went on to MSU, where graduated with a business degree in four years. During the summers, on weekends and on holidays, he worked at that funeral home.
Now, a half-century later, Holland is marking his 50th year in the funeral business. Friends and colleagues helped celebrate the milestone Monday evening at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo.
"I just learned the trade, and when I graduated from Mississippi State, I went to Washington and worked for three years and came home to mortuary school, got licensed, and the rest is history," he said.
Through the years, Holland's had interest in or ownership of several funeral homes, including Lee Memorial, Seven Oaks Funeral Home in Water Valley, Century Funeral Home in Batesville and chapels in Nettleton and Okolona. Today, he has only Holland Funeral Directors — which he started in 2005 — and the chapel in Okolona.
Even at 68, Holland believes his career is far from winding down.
"I'm just getting started," he said.
Located in the former home of Western Connection, a sprawling nightclub and beer joint, Holland's funeral home was purchased through the engineering of Holland's late mother, Sadie Holland.
Initially, Steve Holland didn't believe would be able to pull off the nightclub's conversion into a stately funeral home.
His mother, however, did.
"She had the vision, and she drew the plans up with a No. 2 pencil. The rest is history," he said.
For the past 13 years, senior funeral director Vicki Rushing has worked with Holland. She described Holland as a very caring person who puts his clients' families first. She said that caring extends beyond the walls of the business.
"Every family is unique, and he provides each with their unique service," she said. "I've never known a man who does so much for so many as he does. You might not agree with his politics or agree with him on everything, but you can't help but like him."
As for the next 50 years of Holland Funeral Directors, Holland said he's not sure what it will look like. But he said the culture of the funeral home business has been quite revolutionary during his last 50.
"In 1973, we were still doing home deliveries— taking the body home — in rural communities around Tupelo, and certainly taking to churches," he said. "Then we'd have the funeral at the church or gravesite."
These days, the process is much quicker.
"People want to get in and out pretty quick, and cremation is about 40% of our business," he said. "It's a growing trend I'm not opposed to at all ... we're seeing people reflect the culture of this era. They want to see things done as methodically as possible, with as much dignity as possible, as quickly as possible and as economical as possible. I understand that."
The memorials and services themselves have also become less about death and more a celebration of life.
"Funerals are always tragic," he said. "But people are more upbeat now – it's not that old social ritual anymore."
