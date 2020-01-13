TUPELO - Former state Rep. Steve Holland will be honored for his 34 years of public service at an End of Session retirement celebration on Jan. 28.
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building V in Tupelo. The event is free to the public. Well-wishers will have opportunity to make donations during the event that will be distributed evenly between Sanctuary Hospice House and the Regional Rehabilitation Center, two organizations Holland actively supports.
At 6 p.m., there will be an open mic opportunity for friends to share stories and memories. Friends are encouraged to bring letters to be included in a keepsake book or email letters ahead of time for inclusion to regionalrehabcenter@gmail.com.