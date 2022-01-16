TUPELO • Longtime Unity Volunteer Fire Department volunteer Teresa Williams knows her department is lucky.
As rural volunteer fire departments across the country struggle to build and retain crews, the Saltillo-based department is fortunate to have plenty of help. Unity, the second-largest volunteer firefighting department in Lee County, has around 33 volunteers and averages between eight and 11 responders for daytime emergencies. Roughly half the crew works overnight.
Williams said small fire departments like hers play a pivotal role in saving lives and protecting property. They can’t do that without help, and help is getting increasingly difficult to find.
“It can be a struggle,” Williams said. “You ask your friends. You ask your family. You ask your neighbors. You might get two out of every 10 to stay.”
In order to bolster their numbers, Lee County fire departments are focusing on solutions, from community involvement to building better incentives for participation, hoping to stoke volunteerism before it’s extinguished.
A steady decline
Across the country, rural fire departments are struggling to find volunteers.
According to a 2019 report from the National Fire Protection Association, the number of firefighters reported across the country for 2016 and 2017 — the most recent years in the survey — was at the lowest level seen since the organization began counting in 1983.
Experts have pointed to several potential causes, including increased professional and personal pressures on potential volunteers as well as declining rural populations.
Williams and her husband joined Unity Volunteer Fire Department in the early 2000s, and her husband became chief in 2004. The two served until 2014 when their children took over, but they eventually returned when their children moved away.
According to Williams, the decline in volunteerism doesn’t stem from lack of interest. The issue is more about retention, at least in her experience. The pandemic, in particular, has made it difficult to find volunteers willing to respond to a call, especially when the call involves someone who is COVID-positive.
“COVID took a toll on the volunteer base. The case numbers affect volunteers,” she said, adding that some may get scared to respond because of the risk of infection.
Even before the pandemic, Belden Volunteer Fire Department Chief Willie Payne said he could see the decline in volunteerism among rural fire departments “a long time ago.”
“It has been a steady decline over the last 20 years or so,” he said.
Payne, who began volunteering in 1972, blames the decline in volunteer firefighters on what he described as an overall “lack of volunteerism” among younger generations and shrinking call volumes that “take away enthusiasm.”
“When I started, volunteerism was a big thing,” he said. “It was a slower pace years ago; but, in the last 20 or 30 years, the pace has picked up more due to technology. People's interest has gotten away from volunteerism, and they do not seem to have time for it.”
Lack of volunteers in the area poses an increased threat to not only the homeowners of Belden but the volunteers who remain.
“It is getting more dangerous for the volunteer firefighter,” he said. “You don’t have enough backup to take care of yourself anymore. It really puts a stress on the volunteers.”
He said departments have had to lean on each other much more to fill the gaps.
Putting out the fire
On an average day, Richmond Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Banik has roughly 16 firefighters ready to respond to emergencies. During daylight hours, four or five firefighters might respond to a call; overnight, that number jumps to around 10.
Banik has been chief of Richmond’s volunteer unit for 15 years. He said the key to a successful volunteer-based fire department is community involvement, such as donating fire detectors, operating a junior volunteer department targeted at getting teenagers involved in first responding and performing fundraisers regularly.
“I do things a little differently,” he said, adding that the department’s various community outreach programs have helped prevent fires, making life a lot easier for the volunteer firefighters. “We have a lot of folks that figured out what we do, why we do it, and they want to help.”
Getting younger people involved is crucial to maintaining a strong volunteer base, said Banik, whose department’s average age is in the 40s.
He noted that although he has more volunteers than some smaller volunteer departments, he could still use more help.
Though the decline in volunteerism began years ago, Banik said the pandemic has strained the department’s shrinking number of volunteers even further and has resulted in reductions in funding. This lack of participation, he said, puts rural communities at risk because it increases the danger of fires and raises insurance rates exponentially.
“If you don’t have a volunteer fire department, you don’t get insurance, or if you do, it will be so high that you can't afford it,” he said.
Unlike Richmond and Unity fire departments, which have the volunteer levels in the double digits, Belden Volunteer Fire Department has just eight active members. That leaves Chief Payne with an average of three or four volunteers during the day and a handful more than that at night.
In Payne’s mind, the solution to the ongoing decline in volunteerism among fire departments is clear: Create more incentives to volunteer firefighting in the form of programs like the rural firefighter retirement program. He also suggested a greater need to educate communities about the importance of volunteer fire departments.
“It is going to be a thing of education and something to entice volunteers,” he said. "Advertise more of what makes up volunteerism and show what we do for the community and how important it is to support us. There are a lot of people out there that would put some time into it if they knew how desperate we are for their help.”
Another model Payne said the county could look into is enlisting the help of college students from the area’s community colleges and university satellite campuses, noting that in places like Starkville and Oxford, volunteer departments will give college students rooms in their stations as free dorms in return for help.
As rural volunteer fire departments slowly dwindle, counties across the state are looking for solutions. Lafayette County is in a unique position, having hired nine full-time paid firefighters to supplement its 15 fire stations with 170 volunteers, 21 part-time firefighters, two full-time chiefs and three part-time assistant chiefs.
Those nine hires will fill in three captains, three lieutenants and three firefighters positions.
But Payne believes increasing the number of paid firefighters might not be the best solution to shortages for most fire departments. Paid positions, he said, he said, might further dampen whatever fervor for volunteerism remains.
“I see the county is looking to get paid people,” he said. “Paid outfits will make volunteer outfits die quicker because folks will say, ‘Well, there’s no need to help if they can hire people.’”
He said being “a part of the long tradition of volunteering” helps people build bonds that last.
“We are just a big family. We help each other out,” he said. “(Volunteer firefighting) has been here for hundreds of years; we want to keep it alive.”
For Unity Volunteer Fire Department’s Williams, the key to keeping volunteers is to build a bond with those who do join the department. A strong fire department is like a family; the tighter the bond among its members, the more solid its footing.
“For a department to be successful, you have to depend on everyone,” Williams said. “It takes a village.”
To build that village, Williams recommended those who volunteer to encourage others to do so as well.
“There is a job for everyone in their local fire department,” she said. “Any department could use an extra set of hands.”
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report