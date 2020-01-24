TUPELO • After dealing with numerous natural disasters in recent months, debris removal is finally taking place throughout Lee County.
After county residents have been hit with a tropical storm, heavy rainfall and two tornadoes, waste haulers the Lee County Board of Supervisors have contracted with are beginning to remove trees and limbs from storm damage related to Tropical Storm Olga.
Lee Bowdry, the county’s emergency management director, told members of the Lee County Board of Supervisors at its latest meeting on Jan. 20 that even though three months have passed since the tropical storm wreaked havoc across the county, the debris removal companies have only been working for about a week.
“They took up 71 loads in two days, which is the equivalent of 670 dump trump loads in the county equipment,” Bowdry said.
While debris removal has already occurred in some areas, officials said that more removal efforts will start throughout the rest of the county.
Bowdry stressed that county residents should try and remain patient with the county and debris removal workers and assured residents that the company would eventually pick up most of the debris damage.
He has said on numerous occasions that county residents should try and push all debris out to the side of the road for the companies to pick it up and remove it.
The only type of debris that the companies are picking up in most of the counties is vegetation, such as tree limbs. The only exception to this rule is where the county is removing construction and building debris in Guntown, most of which has already taken place.
Bill Benson, the interim county administrator, told the Daily Journal that the county did incur some expenses from removing debris in Guntown.
District 2 Supervisors Mike Smith said county residents have been asking for updates related to the debris removal process, but bad weather has impeded the process until recently.
“The reason we’re not picking up is because when we go to dump that at the dump site, it’s so muddy they can’t get the trucks down and out,” Smith said. “That’s what’s holding us up.
"A little bit of dry weather, and it’ll speed that up a whole lot.”
Another reason county officials have been slow to pick up some of the debris is to save money in the long run. The Federal Emergency Management Association in December declared that a state of emergency existed in several Mississippi counties, and this can help the counties save some taxpayer dollars. However, the county must abide by certain rules and provisions in order to receive the federal benefits.
“Anything we go get in our trucks, we won't get paid for it, but if the people give us about 30 days, we'll get it picked up,” Smith said.
Bowdry anticipates the entire debris cleanup process will be completed by the beginning of March.
“We can’t control Mother Nature,” he said. “I know y’all are getting phone calls but, guys, y’all are way ahead of the game.”