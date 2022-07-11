TUPELO • A strong thunderstorm moved through Northeast Mississippi Saturday afternoon, bringing lighting, torrential rain and strong straight line winds that disrupted power in at least six counties.
Nearly 5,000 households in Lee County alone were left without power. Many outages were resolved in less than an hour, but damage to the power grid left some Lee County residents were without power for up to six hours.
The storm rolled across the region around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, dropping more than an inch of rain and producing straight line winds that ripped down tree limbs and even snapped a series of power poles.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association chief executive officer Scott Hendrix said at one point Saturday afternoon, the company had 2,600 households without power. One major problem was the storm snapped several poles along a major feeder line in the Shannon-Nettleton area. But at the same time, there were numerous tree limbs and even a trampoline hitting power lines and causing outages.
“It is unusual for winds to break poles, but we had that happen to multiple poles. Because of that, we basically had to rebuild one entire line,” Hendrix said. “At one point, we had as many as 30 men out working to restore power.”
Restoring the main lines got electricity back to about 1,000 homes. The rest of the outages were smaller areas. In many cases, one limb on a line would short out the electricity for a section of a neighborhood.
Hendrix said the majority of the power was restored Saturday night. He noted that the problem could have been worse if TEPA had not started running fiber optic lines for high speed internet.
“Our lines are the cleanest they have been in years,” Hendrix said. “When were were running the fiber, we paid extra attention to clear the lines and tried to get rid of any limbs that could cause a problem down the road.”
In Tupelo, around 2,000 households experienced some outage. Lighting strikes at the East Main Street substation tripped the circuit breakers on 13 lines, causing widespread outages. Tupelo Water & Light director Johnny Timmons said about half the damage in Tupelo was caused by lightning, the other half was winds and downed tree limbs.
“In most of the cases, we were able to get the power restored in less than an hour,” Timmons said. “But then the calls started back up Monday morning when commercial customers showed up for work and realized they didn’t have power.”
While Tupelo and Lee County were hit hard, Timmons said the same storm caused widespread damage and outages in Lafayette, Pontotoc, Chickasaw, Itawamba and Monroe counties as well.
In the wake of the storm, residents were left with plenty of downed limbs to clean up, especially in the southwestern quadrant of Lee County.
Tupelo communications director Scott Costello said the bulk of the damage was in southwest portion of the city along with the McCullough Boulevard-Colonial Estates Road area. He said the Public Works Department dispatched brush trucks Monday morning to start the clean-up process. The city hoped to be able to get the storm debris cleared Monday.
“Priority was to have these storm affected locations picked up before getting to normal routes for the week,” Costello said. “Public Works will not alter the posted brush routes unless they encounter something they were not made aware of Saturday night.”
Monday evening, there were still several streets in west Tupelo lined with large piles of tree limbs.
Even though many streets are littered with smaller debris that the brush trucks cannot pick up, the city is not planning to send the street sweepers to the affected areas. Costello said the sweepers will stay on normal routes unless a supervisor sees the need to pull away for some reason.