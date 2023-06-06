TUPELO — Tupelo officials plan to inject almost $29 million into the city for parks, infrastructure and quality-of-life upgrades by the ends of their terms.
According to information discussed during a work session, Monday, the city expects to spend an estimated $50.1 million in capital projects over the next four years. This includes a $20 million state bond issue city officials believe will not come with increased taxes on the resident’s end.
Many of the projects, if they come to fruition, will be funded through already raised capital funds, excess revenue, grants and state money, according to Kim Hanna, Chief Financial Officer for the city of Tupelo.
The capital project list is a collection of projects the mayor and city council members would like to see accomplished during their time in office.
“This is very important that we set the stage for the next two years," Hanna said. Although priorities, none of the projects are set in stone. Hanna noted the list is subject to change multiple times before city officials approve the budget for the fiscal year in September.
As of Monday, the city's capital budget held $21 million in revenue. Some of that money will be used to fund the $6 million in projects the officials hope to complete by the end of the current year.
The capital project list is the culmination of ideas tossed out by the council, mayor and department heads throughout the year and gives a guidebook on what the city and council hope to accomplish over the next few years. The included projects follow a wide range of issues, from improvements to multiple highly trafficked streets to upgrades to parks and city-owned, safety improvements and recreational upgrades.
While discussing the list, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis asked if there were any plans to build a sports complex in the city for indoor basketball and other activities, noting that she believes Tupelo was behind other area cities like Oxford that offer the amenity.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said it was a possibility but did not make the top list of priorities for the next four years, adding it would ultimately be “up to the wishes of the council” to move forward with the project.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer asked if the city had any plans for the building that formerly housed the Tupelo Automobile Museum, which closed in 2019. Lewis noted that the city does not own the building, which has remained unoccupied since the museum's closure, but has looked at its options. Davis said she believed the building could support a sportsplex, but Mayor Todd Jordan said the structure of the building will not suit basketball courts without wasted space and nonregulation-sized courts.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones suggested the city currently has too few storm shelters, leading to the overpacking of existing shelters during severe weather.
Ward 2 Councilman and Council President Lynn Bryan said it ultimately was a balancing act of needs and wants for the city.
“It all the same pot of money,” he said, adding that the council may have to choose between more storm shelters or a sportsplex if there was no money for both.
The next step in the process, Hanna said, will be for the council to vote to either reject or approve publishing an intent to issue $20 million in bonds during the June 20 meeting. She said publishing an intent does not lock the city into taking out the bond issues.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.