HOLLY SPRINGS • The Strawberry Plains Audubon Center in Holly Springs is bracing for thousands of guests – and hundreds of hummingbirds – at the 2019 Hummingbird Migration & Nature Celebration next weekend.
In its 20th year, the three-day festival to be held Sept. 6-8 will feature Ruby-throated Hummingbird viewing and banding, guided wagon rides and nature walks, a kids’ nature tent, live animal shows, guest speakers, arts and crafts vendors and a native plant sale.
“We’re expecting about 8,000 people over the three-day period,” said Mitch Robinson, conservation education manager at Strawberry Plains. “They come from all over North Mississippi and from as far south as Jackson, as well as Alabama, Kentucky and Louisiana. People come from several hundred miles to this event.”
An Audubon merchandise tent will offer 20th anniversary T-shirts as well as baseball caps, hummingbird feeders, nature-based books, stickers, pens and buttons.
“Everything we’ll have promotes Strawberry Plains and the conservation education work we do,” Robinson said.
The native plant sale will have everything from wildflowers, ferns and grasses to trees and shrubs. Arts and crafts vendors will be selling items such as hand-carved walking sticks, honey, stained glass, copper sculptures, pottery, benches made from native trees, and wildlife photography.
But the real star of the celebration are the tiny hummingbirds, which are headed across the Gulf of Mexico for the winter. The native plants, insects and feeders at Strawberry Plains help hummingbirds pack on the extra ounces they need for the 500-mile trip across the Gulf.
“They’ll be flying non-stop for 20-hours straight,” Robinson said. “September is a great time to see them come through our part of the state.”
This year, there will also be a butterfly exhibit, Robinson said.
“We’ve been rearing a variety of butterfly species that are in chrysalis form right now,” he said. “They’ll be emerging during the festival in a closed-in meshed tent, where people can be with the butterflies and watch as some are banded.”
Tickets each day are $16 for adults, $10 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for those 4 and under. They can be purchased online or at the door. Parking is free. Food vendors will be on site.
“It’s the 20th anniversary of the celebration and the weather forecast looks stunning,” Robinson said. “This is the largest number of hummingbirds I’ve seen since I’ve been working here. We have a diverse line-up of renowned speakers – some doing groundbreaking research. It’s a great time to hear about Audubon and the work we do, not only in Mississippi, but throughout the hemisphere.”
For tickets, a list of guest speakers or directions to Strawberry Plains, call (662) 252-1155 or visit strawberry.audubon.org.