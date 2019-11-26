TUPELO – The 71st Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
To ensure safety along the parade route, parts of the following roads will be closed: West Main Street, Jefferson Street, North Front Street, North Spring Street, North Broadway Street, North Green Street, North Church Street and North Madison Street.
These roads will be closed from 5-10 p.m. Dec. 3.
To view the parade route, as well as to see the exact locations of all street closings, visit tupelomainstreet.com/events.