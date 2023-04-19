djr-2022-05-25-news-create-state-region-arp4 (copy)

Area leaders and residents gather for the CREATE Foundation's State of the Region meeting at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo in this file photo from May 2022. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – The CREATE Foundation's annual State of the Region has a different look this year. Instead of the usual pair of keynote speakers addressing the event, attendees will get to hear from two panel discussions.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Recommended for you