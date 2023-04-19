TUPELO – The CREATE Foundation's annual State of the Region has a different look this year. Instead of the usual pair of keynote speakers addressing the event, attendees will get to hear from two panel discussions.
"The theme of the State of the Region is strengthening the school and community connections, highlighting the good work that is happening throughout the region," said GT McCullough, CREATE's director of regional impact.
The panel discussions are intended to give members of the audience some tangible ideas to take back to their communities.
First on the agenda is a girls leadership panel, which includes women who built leadership groups that meet within the schools. While each has a different approach, their goal is the same, McCullough said.
"These women have been very successful and are intentional about teaching the next generation and doing it in their own way," McCullough said. "We thought it would be neat to have them tell their story, with the goal of maybe somebody leaving and saying this is what they want to do in their community."
The panel comprises Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill; TVA Government Relations Manager Amy Tate of Tupelo and The Lighthouse Foundation Women's Director Lenay Williams. It will be moderated by Alea Hudson, a New Albany High School senior.
The second discussion is called "The Starkville Oktibbeha Story," detailing the changes the school district has experienced in recent years.
"Their story is incredible, from implementing a Partnership School after consolidation, to going to a modified calendar and how the community, university and businesses play a major piece in all of it," McCullough said. "What's really impressive are the academic houses every student declares into, and their learning is geared toward a specific interest when leave the high school. So they're doing education in an innovative and connective way."
On this discussion panel are Mike Tagert, president CEO of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership; Tony McGee, superintendent of the Starkville Oktibbeha School District; Christy Maulding, deputy superintendent and director of curriculum and instruction of the Starkville Oktibbeha School District; and Darein Spann, principal of Starkville High School.
McCullough said the goal with this panel discussion is to inspire communities and schools to work closer together and highlight what can happen when they do.
As part of the program, CREATE will present the annual Jack Reed Sr. Community Leadership Award to a Northeast Mississippi resident who has devoted his or her time and effort into improving the region. This award is supported by an endowment at CREATE, which was funded by a special dividend from Journal Inc., the parent company of the Daily Journal.
The award is presented based on extraordinary leadership in helping improve the quality of life in local communities and throughout northeast Mississippi. Previous winners include Dr. Gloria Kellum of Oxford, Mike Staten of New Albany, Nettie Davis of Tupelo, Hassell Franklin of Houston, Bobby Martin of Ripley, Aubrey Patterson of Tupelo, Sandy Williams of Corinth and Bill Renick of Ashland.
The State of the Region meeting is presented by the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi, which has been CREATE’s major program component since 1995. The purpose of the commission is to build cooperation and unity through regional community development. It comprises 54 volunteer leaders from 17 counties.
The commission studies data, identifies key issues, sets goals and objectives, and works with numerous partners to address issues facing the region. These issues include improving per capita income, education, diversifying the region's economy, infrastructure and racial reconciliation.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.