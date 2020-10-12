BLUE SPRINGS • Sean Suggs is leaving his role as president of Toyota Mississippi after three years to take on a new corporate role full time.
In July, Toyota named him group vice president, chief social innovation officer for Toyota Motor North America, or TMNA, effective Sept. 1. In the announcement, the company said he would remain as Toyota Mississippi president, but the larger role with the company necessitated a move to Plano, Texas, where TMNA is headquartered.
He'll remain as Toyota Mississippi president until a replacement is named, which should be announced soon.
In his new role, Suggs is responsible for TMNA’s philanthropic efforts, the Toyota USA Foundation, and the corporate diversity and inclusion strategy. He reports to Sandra Phillips Rogers, group vice president, general counsel, chief legal officer and chief diversity officer, TMNA.
Suggs replacedAlbert (Al) Smith Jr., group vice president, chief social innovation officer, TMNA, who retired after 30 years with the company.
Suggs was named the fourth president of Toyota Mississippi on Jan. 1, 2017.
He joined Toyota in 1998 as team leader of Toyota’s assembly plant in Princeton, Indiana. During his tenure, he served in several roles and was named general manager of quality planning in 2008. In this leadership role, Suggs oversaw professional development, vehicle quality and manufacturing quality for current and new model production.
He rejoined Toyota in 2014, after serving as director of strategy, administration and human resources at Nissan’s North American headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, from 2011 to 2013. During his five years with Nissan, he also directed production quality at the company’s manufacturing and assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi.
Suggs serves on the Mississippi State Board of Education, the Mississippi Economic Council’s executive committee, the Mississippi Manufacturers Association, and he supports several other nonprofit and economic development boards in Northeast Mississippi.