The following represent selected extracts from an interview between top leadership at Summit’s View Ranch for Boys, a boarding school in Alcorn County, and the Daily Journal. Interview participants included David and Terri Lovely, who founded and lead the program; David Gould, the school administrator and pastoral care provider; and David’s wife Rachel Gould, the school counselor.
Material below represent selections from a longer interview. The partial transcript below was compiled from an audio recording of the interview. An ellipsis in the quoted material represents deletions. Redundant or extraneous material was removed and material was removed to improve the flow of though. Cross-talk has sometimes been eliminated. The sections are presented in chronological order, but some other discussion occurred before, between and during these sections. The following material is a representative sample of several key areas of discussion. The form of the questions provided have been edited for concision and clarity.
METHODS AND GENERAL APPROACH
Q: So tell me a little more about what are the methods of how you do your work here in terms of addressing these challenging behaviors?
David Lovely: Every moment is a teaching moment. Every moment. We believe in a trichotomy: body soul and a spirit. We try and address all three as a parent would. We’re a family-style boarding school. We want them to get healthy. I don’t know one kid who could say they ate better at home than here. Not a one. We make sure they eat right. We make sure that they exercise. The exercise that they have, good gracious, we’re not as rigorous as a football team … They exercise. They eat well. We help them with thinking errors. We help them understand the world does not revolve around them. It revolves around others, and it revolves around God ...
There is a group session every morning, and I set the trajectory for the day. I go from running them and working them as a coach to, OK, let me talk to you as a man to young men. Let me help you understand how men think, men who won’t still be living in their parents’ basement when they are 34 years old …
We use Biblical principles. We have kids who have no faith. We have kids of Muslim faith. We have kids that are every brand of Christianity that’s out there, to kids that have been exposed to Wiccan behavior. It’s a choice that they make to or not to. We don’t cram God down their throat, and the parents know that we are Christian, these are our values …
We set our day with a challenge, with a charge, with a pep talk. They do their chores They do their chores every day. Each boy has to have a supervisor sign off on their chores, another student … if their work isn’t satisfactory then their supervisor makes them do it over. If it’s still not done right, then it’s on the supervisor. Much like in the real world, the manager has to fix it. They go to school … Every kid is tested, and they are put at the appropriate level based on how their take their placement test. We don’t want a kid to be behind and we don’t challenge kids to a point that’s beyond their capability…
Terri Lovely: We use Western Christian Academy. It’s accredited in all 50 states … a lot of these kids have been kicked out of school multiple times. A lot of them are behind and not necessarily because they are not capable, but because they have had no motivation …
David Lovely: We do get our share of LD kids, we do, and we try to address that. Most kids come over medicated. We are not opposed to medication, I want to make sure you know that. We work very closely with a local group for any type of medication, wellness check, psychiatric care. They work well with us and give us a thumbs up, but we do have some kids that have reactive attachment disorder. Most people have no idea. Most people are not suited for that. We are one of the few who are successful with that …
ROLE OF STUDENTS WORKING WITH OTHER STUDENTS
Q: You talked about the role of boys who are more advanced in the program to work with less advanced students. What does that look like?
David Lovely: Every boy has a buddy when he comes. We try to match up with somebody that would be a good fit for t hem both … so many boys find out that they really breeze through the first level or they faked it. They find out it’s a whole other thing when they have to tell someone and reinforce what is really not in their heart, but we don’t just turn a boy loose to another boy and say, OK, he’s your responsibility. We put a new student with a boy further along to help them acclimate. Kids don’t really want to hear what adults have to say. They’re more interested in what their peers think. It’s a calming effect on their first day to have another boy who has already gone through some of the separation anxiety …
Q: What role do the more advanced or mentor type boys play in selecting or administrating discipline?
Terri Lovely: … they can only go up to a certain level and then it has to go up to a staff member ...
David Lovely: A new kid is not allowed to talk to anybody but his buddy or staff and if he does there’s a consequence. It may be 10 pushups. There are many terms for this. It boils down to character enhancement or behavior modification … it comes down to following the rules … So how, can we keep these kids in line? It takes just one to stir it up, so there has to be a sense of rules that everybody abides by …
Terri Lovely: … they have an appeal that they can make if they feel like they are being treated unjustly or targeted …
RESTRAINT PRACTICES
Q: Under what circumstances would a boy be asked to restrain someone else?
David Lovely: Restraint is for only two reasons. First of all, a boy getting involved would only be to assist. This is not a leave a kid to a pack of other boys in a dog pile as somebody has termed it. Two reasons: a boy is a harm to himself or he’s a harm to others, and he’s given the option to settle down and submit. If he won’t do that, then it’s get into self-restraint … How do we do that? It’s small children, you tell them, put your nose in the corner. You tell them, it’s time out or stand on the line. Teenage boys, it’s sit on the ground or lay on the ground and cool off and we’ll talk about it. It’s de-escelation. It’s the same thing we used in juvenile prisons for 20 years. You settle down, let’s help you take control of the situation. This will not end well for you or anyone else if you’re threatening yourself or others … if they become violent and unruly and ‘I’m not’ or ‘I’m going to kill you,’ it’s OK, you’ve got a few seconds to really think about this and if not, we will restrain you. They are taught how to do that … They are taught to surround him and say, come on man we don’t need to do this we don’t need to do this. Every kid who comes here, in the first month, it’s demonstrated. We go through it so that they understand, here’s the right way to respond when you’re asked to do these things. One is told, ankles, or knees, one is told to cradle the neck and the other is told to help assist the boy go to the ground. They roll him over, he stays calm, he has to be calm for five minutes and you get up and we’re done … We go to the ground, it’s not a wrestling takedown, it’s not a slam …
Terri Lovely: The people who are restraining, they are taught you should be hurt before the person you are restraining gets hurt.
David Lovely: It’s textbook
Terri Lovely: If you’re new to the program you’re not allowed to do it … it’s typically more advanced students
David Lovely: And it is only to assist. Can I take a kid down? Of course. OK? Somebody has got to direct traffic when you’ve got a kid who’s all jacked up Some of these are strong kids … I wouldn’t want to box with some of these kids with the fast reflexes they have. Why would I want to do that? Some of these kids can hurt you. They are projecting their anger … so it is, there are times that kids will assist. There are times that they will assist. But everybody from staff to kids, we all know the proper procedure of doing that …
RESTRAINT PRACTICES AND CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES INVESTIGATION
David Lovely: CPS’s idea was go to the jail and ask them what their procedures is … ‘ask (jail administrator) what their procedure are for dealing with unruly kids and kids who need to be restrained. Maybe they have a restraint chair.’ So, Rachel (Gould) talked to them. They shared with us, that, what you’re asking us about, a restraint chair that CPS mentioned to you, was outlawed five years ago in this state. Not just with kids but adults. That’s an interesting piece …
Q: So CPS did not like your restraint methods and suggested you do something like the chair instead?
David Lovely: CPS said you can do nothing to these kids to restrain them, self-restraint, nothing, you can do nothing and they are all now in your custody. And I said, I’m not Summit’s View, my name is David Lovely. ‘Well we’re putting you in charge, you now have custody of all these kids.’ I said, I don’t want custody of all these kids. ‘Well, you’re taking custody of all these kids.’ I said, so we tell these kids, we cannot restrain you or you cannot be made to restrain on your own, that there are basically no rules, what are we going to have? … I warned CPS the first time, OK, we do this, we’re going to have kids who run away, we’re going to have fights, we’re going to have abuse, we’re going to have staff abused, and every one of those things I mentioned happened. I warned them that that would happen. And when they came back the second time to do their checkup I said to them, you can’t continue to do this … we had two kids who swore they’d do anything to get kicked out or to shut the place down …
CPS basically said you have sole responsibility of these kids you. I said, what if I’m not here? What if my staff is managing it? ‘If it’s handled wrong, it’s on you.’ Well, that’s unrealistic.
THE GAUNTLET AND BOXING
Q: Tell me about this gauntlet.
David Lovely: … Gauntlet, OK, every kid runs through a line of tires. He has to put his foot in each tire. No matter how difficult the challenge, or gentle the challenge may be, that’s life. You’ve got to get from point A to point B and the world is not going to hand it to you. Like football, they have to run through tires and get past the last guy in the end that’s going to try to tackle you. I’ve done it, I’ve been on both ends. They love it when I go through. Staff has gone through … This fosters a sense of teamwork. This fosters courage ... This is not a punishment, which is perceived. This is character building. Just like football …
Q: Give me more clarity about the interaction between the boys on either side of the gauntlet.
David Lovely: They’re pushing. They are the world’s opposition. They are temptation. They are all kinds of things to them, and it’s making their objective difficult to get from the first tire to the end. It’s a life lesson. It is not, we are going to bust you up. It involves sometimes being pushed around. We set limits. You are not allowed to hit, you are not allowed to kick, and I will not tolerate that, and they know that. Safety, safety, safety.
Q: So this is a character building thing, not a punishment?
David Lovely: Character. Absolutely.
Q: Was it ever used as a punishment?
David Lovely: Not that I’m aware of. Now there are boys who may go through that who had everything handed to them who may say, I don’t like that, and I’ll say, you’ll change their mind about that.
Q: So if a boy thought it was a punishment, that would be a misunderstanding on his part?
David Lovely: I would say so, because it’s not singled out at one person. They all go through it together … I would use this with new kids. We would do this like maybe once every three months, you better straighten up or you’re going to go through the gauntlet. And all the boys say, yeah you don’t want to go through that, that’s going to be bad, that’s going to be tough on you. I’m not going to get a kid hurt. OK? Same with boxing and wrestling. Head gear, head gear, gloves.
Q: They always wore headgear?
Terri Lovely: Always.
David Lovely: Well, unless they chose not to.
Q: So it was optional?
David Lovely: Absolutely. It’s there for them. The little guys, the guys that are very frail, absolutely.
Terri Lovely: If there were ones, we made certain ones wear the headgear. Some kids didn’t have an option.
David Lovely: And some kids ... who came with concussions, they were not allowed to wrestle, they were not allowed gauntlet, they were not allowed to do the rest of that … and so the question that you proposed … that we answer in writing, of mismatch, absolutely. Do we just turn them loose and let them get plummeted? No. We help a kid … I know that was an interesting part that you wanted to know. Why would I mismatch? Because life is bigger than us. This is not throw you in there to a bully. We’re trying to, number one, bully-proof our kids, two, to show kids who are bullies ... We want them to understand, it’s not acceptable. The community as a whole will say to a bully, you’re not going to do that any more. And the kids that are a target, we teach them how to defend themselves what does that do? It gives them confidence. We’re not making brawlers out of them.
Q: If someone was Autistic or otherwise neurologically atypical, would they have to box against someone of more normal functioning?
David Lovely: If they want to …
David Gould: Not have, not required.
David Lovely: But again, this is, we play the role as parents here, OK? We do not want a kid to be hurt at all but if there is a kid who is different such as you’ve described – no two autistic kids, or Asperger’s kids are the same. They’re all not 'Rain Man' – they are targets in their school. They too need to learn to face up to bullies …
Q: Was there an incident where a boy had to box a long sequence of other boys as some sort of punishment?
David Lovely: ... let’s say you have a kid come here that’s withdrawing from drugs, a kid who’s manipulated everything and everybody … you’ve got a kid that has bullied other kids. Does he need to know what that feels like? Sure, he needs to learn what that feels like. You touch a hot stove once, you won’t want to touch it a second time.
Q: Tell me about food. My understanding is, if they’re not eating you would liquefy the food and they’d have to drink it?
David Lovely: There have been as far as I know three kids the whole time … It’s good food. It’s food all the rest of the kids eat. You can eat it, or you can drink it but you need nutrition … It wasn’t, here eat this or I’m going to shove it down your throat …
Q: If they don’t eat the solid food, and they don’t eat the liquid food, what’s the course of action?
David Lovely: (sarcastic) Well we take them out back and beat them till they can’t walk straight. No. Can you make a kid eat? Can you make your child eat? … It’s not abuse to tell a kid you’ve got to eat your food before you get up. You gotta win that battle. If you don’t win the battle up front you’re going to fight it continually. So it’s, you’ve got to eat it or you’ve got to drink it. And it’s your choice. Do you want to eat it, or do you want to drink it?
Q: Was liquefied food ever poured on a boy who wouldn’t drink it?
David Lovely: Not that I’m aware of. They do all kinds of things to each other. But, I’m not aware of pouring food on a kid.
Q: Was anything ever added to the liquefied mixture, like anchovies or olives, to make it taste unpleasant?
David Lovely: Personally, I’ve never liquefied food. Personally, I’ve never added anything to the food. Personally, I’ve only ever seen one kid drink his dinner ... Kids have done all kinds of things to each other, believe me.