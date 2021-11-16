TUPELO • Lee County supervisors are now mulling the possibility of hiring an architect to draft plans for the construction of a new jail and law enforcement compound, but details remain murky about the scope of the anticipated project.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland urged his colleagues on Monday to consider urgent action and warned that the county’s bid to borrow as much as $85 million for new construction projects “has been misrepresented something terrible.”
To dispel ongoing sticker shock, Holland said at a Monday morning meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors that the county needs to get specific about how much taxpayer money actually be needed to overhaul the jail.
“We’re not going to know for sure what the cost is until we get an architect to get us some plans,” Holland said.
In April, a consultant advised supervisors of what he described as numerous deficiencies involving the county jail. His recommended upgrades totaling an estimated $80 million.
Of that number, a 400-bed jail accounted for $50 million, with the remaining costs linked to construction of office space for the sheriff, a new work center, court facilities and a morgue.
In July, supervisors took action to authorize themselves to borrow a maximum of $85 million over the next two years. In response, a coalition of local citizens attempted to force a special election before any money could be borrowed. That effort remains pending and likely to be unresolved until supervisors actually do try to borrow any money.
But Holland feels that deliberations have grown stagnant.
“We’re just sitting here spinning our wheels,” he said.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said he does not want to see any vote taken until the winner of a Nov. 23 special election is seated on the board. That could possibly occur by the board’s first meeting in December, but that is not certain right now.
Holland told the Daily Journal he’s not willing to spend anywhere near $85 million on a new jail, but admitted he’s not certain what his uppermost limit might be for jail construction.
“Somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million, give or take,” Holland finally told the Daily Journal.
Holland and other supporters of a new jail have been keen to emphasize that the consultant’s recommendations went beyond a new jail, but they’ve been much less specific as to which of the wish list items they might seek to trim.
Under questioning on Monday, Holland suggested to the Daily Journal that a new morgue might need to wait – but the morgue carries an estimated price tag of $180,000. That’s a mere 0.22% of the estimated costs advanced by consultant Tom Weber.
In 2017, supervisors hired the local architectural firm of Pryor & Morrow to produce preliminary plans for a new jail, and then later a renovation plan. The proposed new jail carried a proposed price tag of $51 million for 600 beds, and was eventually voted down by supervisors.