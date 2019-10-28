TUPELO • District 5 Supervisor incumbent Billy Joe Holland believes “we’ve got a good team in Lee County” and wants re-election to a third term, while his opponent Charles Heard said, “We need some changes, some more light put on things.”
Holland is running as a Republican, after winning two previous elections as a Democrat. He previously faced and defeated Heard in 2015 in a party primary.
Before winning the office of supervisor, Holland worked for Lee County’s road department and is therefore completing 20 years of employment with city government.
Heard retired from Day-Brite lighting in Tupelo, is a part time school bus driver and is an alderman for the city of Plantersville, where he was born.
District 5, where both men are running, includes southeast Lee County, including most or all of Shannon, Plantersville and Verona, as well as Lee County’s portion of Nettleton and the southeast area of county seat Tupelo.
Though Lee County has long been relatively prosperous compared to the rest of the state, Heard believes some in the region have been left behind.
“We need to try and help everybody, not just some people in the county,” Heard said. “Everybody needs help. I think a lot of people are being neglected. The county could do a lot more for them.”
He also promised to do more to help Lee County’s smaller municipalities.
“A lot of our small towns are suffering,” Heard said. “Maybe the supervisors could do something to get more businesses or revenue in these towns. Most of these small towns have lost all their grocery stores.”
For his part, Holland was frank about the struggles that can face county government.
To name one, he’d like to have more cash to spend on road repair.
“Infrastructure, we need more money, but I don’t know where we’re going to get it.” Holland said. “Our big problem is money.”
Then consider the Lee County Adult Jail, which Holland said supervisors have repeatedly failed to address.
“We’ve kicked that can down the road for years,” Holland said.
Looking to the future, Holland said he doesn’t see anything that makes him optimistic that any solution will be reached to the jail, but did suggest an external consultant could ease the political logjam in which supervisors find themselves.
“I don’t think us five can do it, I really don’t,” Holland said. “I think we’ll have to have some help from outside.”
However, Holland said there are many bright spots and he wants to build on them. He particularly believes that Lee County government excels at “bringing jobs, industries and business” into the area.
“We work on it 24/7,” Holland said. “We’re out there recruiting for Lee County.”