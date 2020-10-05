TUPELO • After discussing the idea for years, the Lee County Board of Supervisors has agreed to pay a private consultant roughly $33,000 to determine how many local jail beds the county needs.
On Monday morning, supervisors voted to approve an agreement with Tom Weber, who was described as a criminal justice system consultant and is based in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Supervisors voted unanimously, with no public deliberation or discussion at Monday’s meeting
Debate has persisted without resolution for years about how to remedy poor conditions at the county’s two-decade old jail. Problems at the building have included insufficient HVAC and electrical systems, outmoded door locking mechanisms and a leaking roof, as well as overcrowding.
Weber isn’t being brought in, however, to resolve whether to renovate the current jail or build a new one, according to Bill Benson, the county administrator and elected chancery clerk.
Instead of studying the physical conditions and architectural possibilities of the current building, Weber’s contract with Lee County calls for him to examine historic jail population levels and trends and local population levels and trends as a way to forecast how much jail space the county is likely to need.
“Whether you renovate or build a new one, he’s going to tell us how much space you might need either way,” Benson said.
Though his scope of work doesn’t call for Weber to offer formal recommendations about the jail structure, the current Board of Supervisors president said that Weber told him in a meeting months ago that the renovation of the current building is not feasible.
Benson said the mood seems to be shifting toward the construction of a new jail, though supervisors have taken no vote and have held no real substantive public discussions on the issue this year.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy said he met with Benson, Weber and Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson in July.
“I wanted to see the jail remodeled. He said that wouldn’t work,” Ivy said of Weber. “He said it’s too old. He said 20 years, 25 years old was about the limit of a jail.”
Ivy, the board’s lone Democrat, has long been especially concerned about the potentially hefty price tag of constructing a new jail.
“I’ll have to see what the price tag will be,” Ivy said. “I’m not a big tax raiser.”
The District 4 supervisor, who will conclude his term as board president early next year, emphasized that the contract with Weber does not commit supervisors to any course of action.
“What he studies, he’s bringing it back to us,” Ivy said. “It won’t be his decision. It will be the board’s decision.”
Once the contract supervisors have approved is signed, the anticipated timeline calls for work to begin within 30 days. Once it begins, the contract indicates Weber could conclude his work in about three months.
Local discussions about how to manage the expensive business of incarcerating the accused continue to muddle forward even as a bipartisan consensus – including the leadership of many Republican figures – has emerged among many state leaders in Jackson that the criminal justice system imprisons too many people for too long.
It’s not clear yet, however, how deeply supervisors will seek to consider the possibility that the jail’s population is driven as much by policy decisions as by local population levels.
The contract with Weber does call for him “to examine and recommend alternative options to incarceration and the estimated costs of implementation and impact of such options on future jail populations.”
Unlike state prisons, however, local jails are not where convicted criminals serve their sentences. The bulk of the jail population have only been charged with crimes and not convicted. An inability to pay a bond is typically a major driver of pre-trial detention, and Johnson has resorted to various bond alternatives – including so-called “signature bonds” – to manage overcrowding.
Built in 1997, the Lee County Adult Jail has room for about 200 prisoners. Johnson has long lodged complaints over the building, which also houses the sheriff’s administrative offices.
In 2017, Johnson’s concerns about overcrowding grew especially acute, and supervisors gave consideration to the construction of a new jail and law enforcement complex. That proposal would have required a tax increase, and text messages show that, privately, Johnson opposed the plan and instead wanted to control overcrowding by cutting off the city of Tupelo’s access to the jail.
Later in 2017, supervisors considered a renovation of the jail, although behind the scenes, Johnson also opposed that proposal.