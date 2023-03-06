TUPELO — Lee County supervisors are considering making repairs to the deteriorating roof of the county courthouse in downtown Tupelo, although the building’s status as a protected historic structure means they have to do some research before proceeding.
On Monday, Lee County Tax Assessor Mark Weathers requested supervisors make repairs to the aging courthouse. Specifically, he noted that, over the past few years, the condition of the building’s roof has deteriorated significantly.
“The old courthouse roof has been quite bad for some time, and it got really bad last Friday,” he said, noting that last week’s heavy rainfall caused water to leak into the building in multiple locations. “We need a better roof. It is getting worse. I am afraid it is going to ruin the interior.”
The old courthouse is the current home for the Lee County tax collector’s and tax assessor’s offices. Weathers said the only tool the offices have to prevent damage to the building’s flooring is to place garbage cans under the leaks. While there has been no significant damage, he said the paper files the offices keep are at risk. Although there are backup copies digitally, Weathers said there were invaluable annotations and information on the physical paperwork that are both unique and necessary.
“We are playing musical chairs with the documents,” Weathers said.
Built in 1905, the Lee County Courthouse has been designated as a historic structure by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Although protected structures like the Lee County Courthouse can be repaired, any renovations have to fall in line with the structure’s original character.
The cost to make repairs to historic structures can also be high, prompting supervisors to seek out an expert in such matters before moving forward.
County Administrator Bill Benson noted he plans to speak with an architect in Eupora who specializes in repairs to historic buildings. With her help, he said, the county will be able to gauge the cost of repairs and work to secure grants from the state for said repairs.
As of Monday, supervisors said they did not know the extent of the courthouse roof’s deterioration nor how much it would cost to repair. There’s also no time frame for when the repairs will be complete, although supervisors seemed to agree the sooner, the better.
“We have to get this fixed,” District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb said. “You can’t plug a hole on that (roof); it’s going to make it worse and worse.”
