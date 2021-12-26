TUPELO • Ahead of a likely jam-packed legislation session, Lee County’s lingering debate on the local jail remains entangled with the broader political debates on the Mississippi tax code.
At least some members of the Lee County Board of Supervisors continue to advocate for a legislative provision that would allow them to pursue funding for a new jail without a property tax increase.
Instead, some supervisors want the authority to call a voter referendum on the question of whether to increase sales tax rates in the county. The proposed increase would likely be small, perhaps amounting to around 3/4 of a percent.
“We’ll have to push our legislators,” said District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland. “I don’t see why they would oppose this.”
But some of them do, including virtually all of Lee County’s delegation in the state House of Representatives.
Against that backdrop, Sen. Chad McMahan, a Republican from Guntown, recently told the Daily Journal he will not actively pursue sales tax legislation on behalf of Lee County in the chamber where he serves.
“I will not refile the bill unless it comes out of the House first,” McMahan said.
In the 2021 session of the Legislature, McMahan filed a bill that would have authorized Lee County to hold a sales tax referendum for special projects, including jail renovations, library upgrades and perhaps other big-ticket items.
McMahan successfully won passage of the bill out of the Senate, which he said recently has “fulfilled a commitment” he made to local county officials. McMahan had previously proposed the special sales tax as a funding mechanism the supervisors might wish to consider.
The bill, however, received no consideration in the House, and was opposed by both the local delegation and senior leadership in that chamber. Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican from Clinton, continues to favor a plan that would eliminate the income tax while raising the sales tax statewide.
In response, McMahan now says he will be very “reluctant to support the elimination of the income tax” unless it contains a provision allowing any county in the state to hold referendum elections raising sales tax rates for specific projects.
Holland suggested that local officials may seek to earn the needed support in the House, but was light on details.
“Well, we haven’t really gotten down to the nitty gritty on it,” Holland said. “Hopefully we can change their mind.”
State Rep. Shane Aguirre, a Tupelo Republican, has in the past voiced concern about the lack of communication from supervisors over the jail issue.
Holland said he’s never held a meeting with Aguirre about the jail issue.
“I don’t guess I have, one-on-one,” Holland said. “That might be something I need to do, or a couple of us.”
Even if supervisors were to obtain the authority to a referendum on a sales tax increase, the timeline of future work on a proposed jail is unclear.
If supervisors don't get the sales tax powers they want, they'll have to use a property tax increase to pay for a new jail. Raising property taxes, however, will requires those supervisors to make a final decision about the validity of a petition that demanded a referendum vote of the county before any property tax increase could be imposed.
Even amid these unanswered questions, Holland continues to push supervisors to hire an architect to produce plans for a possible facility, but that hasn’t happened yet.
“We’ve got to make some progress, or forget it,” Holland said. “We’ve got to put up, or shut up.”