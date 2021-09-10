Board of Supervisors file

Members of the Lee County Board of Supervisors must approve a new budget every year for the county.

TUPELO • Lee County’s Board of Supervisors will convene on Monday to consider a budget that raises pay for local law enforcement in a bid to improve recruiting and retention efforts.

Supervisors will consider a proposed budget with projected expenses and revenue of $23.5 million in the general fund revenue and approximately $8 million in the road fund.

The budget – crafted by county administrator Bill Benson, with input from supervisors – would impose no increase in the local tax levy.

State law requires that local governments approve a new budget by mid-September, ahead of a fiscal year that will begins in October of this year, concluding at the end of September next year.

The budget proposal includes a 2% cost of living increase for all city employees, but also would appropriate enough money for more targeted pay raises for Lee County sheriff’s deputies.

Benson said that a salary survey showed starting deputy pay in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office falls below the entry-level salary of some local police departments and sheriff’s offices.

Sheriff Jim Johnson will have discretion over implementing raises, based on qualifications, but Benson said the budget includes sufficient funds to raise the entry level pay from $15.50 to $17.

The goal is to eventually bring the starting salary equal to that offered by the Tupelo Police Department, but this year’s raise will only close about half of the difference.

“It was too much to handle in one budget year, but we made a start on it,” Benson said.

Johnson is also boosting pay of corrections officer in the jail, bringing the starting salary up to $15 in recent months, according to Benson.

High turnover and vacancy ranks among the jail staff mean that this boost in pay has been accomplished without an additional appropriation.

“If we were able to get to full employment, we’d have to come back and do a budget amendment, or move something around somewhere else,” Benson said.

Law enforcement and the criminal justice system make up the largest expenses on the county budget sheet.

Benson’s current draft budget appropriates $3.1 million for the sheriff’s office, $2.6 million for the adult jail and about $987,000 for the juvenile detention facility.

The court system – including Circuit Court, County Court, Youth Court and Justice Court – totals to about $2.6 million in costs.

Supervisors are expected to approve Benson’s draft proposal on Monday.

