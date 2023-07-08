Becky Weatherford, Founding Executive Director of Talbot House, poses for a photo with Brooke Burleson, the organization's new chief operations and chief marketing officer, inside the Talbot House Bakery & Cafe in Tupelo on July 7, 2023.
Amy Mims, Program Director at Talbot House, boxes up fresh chocolate chip cookies at Talbot House Bakery & Cafe in Tupelo on July 7, 2023.
Amy Mims, Program Director at Talbot House, helps customer Larry Coggin of Tupelo pick up his order at Talbot House Bakery & Cafe in Tupelo on July 7, 2023.
Patrica Smith, an employee at Talbot House Bakery & Cafe, makes up a sandwich to at her workstation on July 7, 2023, in Tupelo.
Amy Mims, Program Director at Talbot House, pours a glaze over a cinnamon roll at Talbot House Bakery & Cafe on Friday morning.
This photograph shows a cranberry and turkey sandwich from Talbot House Bakery & Cafe in Tupelo on July 7, 2023.
How to help Anyone who wants to support Talbot House’s cause can buy food from the Talbot House Bakery & Cafe, located at 101 Industrial Road North in Tupelo. Businesses across the city also sell goods baked at the cafe, the proceeds from which support the organization’s cause. For more information about Talbot House, visit its website at talbothousetupelo.org.