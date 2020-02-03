TUPELO • After working in county government for more than 30 years, Tammy Rodgers is retiring as secretary of the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Rodgers, a native of Saltillo, starting working for the board in 1989. Since then, she's seen many Lee County supervisors come and go, but nearly all have been good to work with, according to Rodgers.
"I have the best bosses in the state of Mississippi," Rodgers told the board. "I have enjoyed working with y'all."
District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith said Rodgers is the only secretary he’s ever worked with since he’s been on the board, and her assistance was critical when he was first trying to understand county government.
“When I first started, I asked her a lot of questions,” Smith said. "She’s been a big help to me because government work is so different from work in the private sector.”
Helping citizens with inquiries, crafting official board minutes, handling supervisors' requests and keeping the office running smoothly are just some of the tasks Rodgers deals with on a daily basis.
Rodgers said when she looks back on her career with the county, she hopes it was one of dedication.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland told the Daily Journal that if he ever asked her to do something for him or the county, he always knew it would get done.
“She knows the job,” Holland said. “Thirty plus years is going to be hard to replace. We hate to see her go.”
Rodgers told the Daily Journal she has another job lined up after she retires, but she won't be working for another government organization.
Rodgers' last day of employment with Lee County is March 1.
"This is truly bittersweet," Rodgers said.