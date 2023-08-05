TUPELO - Kevin Tate, of Tupelo, has been named the Daily Journal's weekend and opinion page editor.
In his duties, Tate will focus on planning and direction for the Saturday's Weekend DJ product, both in print and online. He will manage the daily and weekend editorial content, and he will add his voice to the presentation and direction of the sports pages.
“The Daily Journal has a fantastic team already in place,” Tate said. “It’s an honor to work with writers and photographers, editors, designers and a sales team passionate about sharing Northeast Mississippi’s story, and about delivering a top-quality product to our readers.”
Tate's name will be familiar to longtime Daily Journal readers. He has been creating the paper’s Nature page since the fall of 2010, but his newspaper roots reach far deeper than that. He worked at the weekly Lee County Courier in Tupelo in the mid 1990s, then expanded his experience at the Columbus Commercial Dispatch and the West Point Daily Times Leader. He became managing editor of the Starkville Daily News in time to help the Starkville and West Point papers cover the 1999 Women’s U.S. Open Championship at Old Waverly. Afterward, he worked in marketing and video production in the outdoor industry. He was Vice President of Media Production for Mossy Oak in West Point until 2019. Most recently, he has been growing a small marketing agency of his own.
“I am so very pleased to add such a talented and skilled newsman to the Daily Journal,” said William Bronson, CEO and Publisher with Journal, Inc. “Kevin brings the skills we need to succeed and grow inside and outside the company. I can’t wait to see the stamp Kevin puts on the Weekend Journal and our editorial page.”
“The Daily Journal does a lot more than news reporting, though that is where the work begins,” Tate said. “Our community is a very special place, and it was made so largely through the leadership of George McLean and his newspaper, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. I want to help it serve the same role now.”
Tate said he looks at supplying local news as a conversation in three parts: sports, news and editorial.
“I want to follow a hyper-local philosophy for sharing all three,” he said. “Our growth and development as a community does not happen by accident. There are many people who care deeply about our home communities who work in many different roles to help that happen. History, living and in progress, is an uneven, incoherent mess. We do our job as a newspaper when we act as the lens that sharpens the light. We want to prompt the exchange of ideas and encourage the innovation that made us what we’ve become.”
“Kevin will only enhance our Journal family,” Bronson said. “Probably Kevin’s best asset to our team and Tupelo is his family, faith and community spirit. Please join me in congratulating Kevin Tate and his family.”
Tate and his wife, Amy, have lived in Tupelo since 2003. Amy Tate handles government relations for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s operations in Mississippi. Their daughter, Avery, is a junior at Mississippi State. Their son, Walker, is a junior at Tupelo High School.
