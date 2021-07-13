TUPELO • With the COVID-19 delta variant fueling what State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs calls “a surge of cases in kids” with “more tragedy on the way,” Mississippi’s top doctor and Gov. Tate Reeves are urging unvaccinated Mississippians to seek out the shots.
“It is clearly a safe vaccine, and I encourage Mississippians to get it,” Reeves said during a visit to Tupelo on Tuesday.
Reeves and Dobbs visited Tupelo as part of a statewide swing honoring the Mississippi National Guard for its role in the management of mass vaccination sites across the state.
While here, they emphasized the impact of the more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19. In addition to spreading easier, medical experts and researchers also generally agree that the delta variant can produce more severe infections.
Given the Magnolia State’s low vaccination rate — only about 33% of Mississippi’s population is fully vaccinated — the delta variant has found more room to spread, and children are now a greater arena of infection.
According to information released Tuesday morning by the Mississippi State Department of Health, 12 children across the state are receiving intensive case because of COVID-19 infections, with 10 of those children on ventilators.
“We know the majority of our kids are not immune,” Dobbs told reporters in Tupelo. “We are seeing a surge of cases in kids. Most kids get over it. Some won’t. There is more tragedy on the way.”
In addition to the highly infectious nature of the delta variant, Dobbs said cases among children have been fostered by summertime group activities, including summer camps and vacation Bible schools.
Governor has no plans to renew restrictions
Despite concerns with increasing cases caused by the delta variant, Reeves said he would not re-impose any mitigation measures.
“The fact is, every single Mississippian has had an opportunity to get the vaccine,” Reeves told reporters. “There are some who have chosen not to. I encourage them to do so.”
However, not every Mississippian is eligible to be vaccinated right now. No vaccine is approved for children under 12.
The spread of delta variant COVID-19 among children comes as public schools are scheduled to resume classes next month.
Reeves has now ended all emergency orders intended to mitigate COVID-19, including mandatory masking in schools. This was the last order he kept in place, only ending it after the close of the spring semester.
The governor's office on Tuesday confirmed to the Daily Journal that Reeves still has no intention of imposing a mask requirement on students or staff in public schools when classes begin again in August.
Several pharmaceutical companies are testing vaccines on children under 12, but any authorization of their use is likely months away. That means vaccinating adults and teens in Mississippi is the only avenue right now to buffer children from the spread of the disease.
“We want to implore everybody right now, use the tools at your disposal,” Dobbs said. “If you’re 12 and older, we have incredibly safe and effective vaccines.”
Delta hits as Guard units withdrawn from vaccine distribution
The Mississippi National Guard was a driving force in overseeing logistics and administering shots at vaccination sites. These included the Tupelo site at the Mall at Barnes Crossing, as well as other sites in the region, including in Oxford and Starkville.
“Your efforts saved lives,” Reeves said of the National Guard while at the armory in Tupelo Tuesday.
But with the governor ending his declaration of an emergency linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the guard’s role in vaccination efforts has also ended.
“Clearly, our job was to make the vaccine available and accessible to every Mississippian. We did that very quickly, very fast because of these men and women in these sites that we set up throughout the state,” Reeves said. “I’m proud of the way these individuals have worked.”
Asked by reporters about the large numbers of unvaccinated Mississippians, Reeves outlined no fresh outreach proposals or campaigns.
“I believe the vaccines are safe, and I encourage Mississippians to get them, but I also believe people have to make an individual choice,” the governor said. “We hope those numbers will continue to increase, but we’ve got to continue to push forward and grow our economy and get people back to work.”
Older adults, the immunocompromised urged to use greater caution
Vaccines continue to prove very effective at preventing infections and hospitalizations, but medical experts believe right now that the delta variant is likely a little more dangerous — even for the vaccinated, at least among high-risk individuals.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, vaccinated Mississippians represent 12% of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and 7% of recent COVID-19 deaths.
Those numbers still mean the vaccines offer good protection against COVID-19, but Dobbs said those numbers are still higher than some other states.
Mississippi’s high population of immunocompromised individuals may account for this, Dobbs suggested. Vaccines may be slightly less effective for such individuals, and Dobbs recommended anyone with concerns talk to their doctor. A booster vaccine shot may be advised in certain cases.