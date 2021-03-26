TUPELO • A bill that would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to pursue a local sales hike passed out of the state Senate on Friday, but the proposal has received fierce criticism from numerous Northeast Mississippi lawmakers.
The state Senate on Thursday narrowly approved Senate Bill 3091, which would allow the Lee County supervisors to place a potential sales tax increase of 3/4 of a percent on the 2023 ballot for approval by voters.
But state Sen. Daniel Sparks, R-Belmont, attempted to block the bill from advancing by holding it on a motion to reconsider, a tactic used by lawmakers to try and convince legislators to reverse decisions they’ve previously made.
Spark’s decision to publicly oppose McMahan’s local and private bill and try to block its advancement is unusual — especially considering the lawmakers are in the same area and of the same political party — which he acknowledged before the chamber on Friday morning.
“There's a lot of unwritten rules,” Sparks said. “You don’t deal with people's local and privates. And I try to honor that, but this is a local and private that none of you have. It’s a tax for the county.”
The Senate ultimately voted to dispose of the motion to reconsider by 25-13, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives where the potential for it to gain any traction is bleak.
Even though it passed out of the 52-member chamber, virtually no lawmaker from Northeast Mississippi other than McMahan supported the proposal.
On Thursday's vote, state Sens. Hob Bryan, Kathy Chism, Rita Potts Parks, Daniel Sparks and Neil Whaley voted against the measure. State Sen. Nicole Boyd did not vote on the proposal, and state Sens. Ben Suber and Angela Turner-Ford voted present.
The main point of critique other area lawmakers have levied against the proposal is it’s seemingly designed, in part, to capture tax revenue from residents outside of Lee County in order to finance a Lee County project - the construction of a new jail.
Sparks referenced reporting by the Daily Journal in which District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland said that if someone from “Itawamba County comes in and buys a Coca-Cola, they're helping us build a jail.”
“The problem with Itawamba County is I represent Itawamba County,” Sparks said. “And I represent Tishomingo County and I represent Prentiss County. I don’t represent Lee County. But most of my people shop in Lee County."
The other point of criticism against the bill is that this would give Lee County the ability to do something that almost no other county in the state currently has the ability to do.
McMahan pushed back on that by saying he introduced a bill this session that would allow every county in the state to enact local sales taxes if approved by voters in a general election. The bill died in committee this year.
McMahan has also tried to distance the bill from the jail by saying the word “jail” does not appear in the bill, but nearly every Lee County supervisor has publicly acknowledged that if the local sales tax won approval by the Legislature, it would be to fund a new jail.
The very resolution by which supervisors asked McMahan to introduce the legislation also links the jail to the legislation.
“We have an immediate need for construction of a new jail and possible road repair in the near future,” reads a letter that the Lee County supervisors wrote to McMahan in January to ask him to introduce the sales tax legislation.
The legislation now heads to the House of Representatives, where it’s not expected to gain any traction.
Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, told the Daily Journal on Thursday that the chairman of the House Local and Private Committee — Rep. Manly Barton, R-Moss Point — will not bring the bill up for consideration.
Most — if not all — of Lee County's House delegation have voiced skepticism about the legislation.
“I do not support a sales tax for the jail,” Rep. Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo, previously said. “I’m going to do what I feel is best for Lee County. I just don’t feel like adding on to our sales tax is the proper way to fund the jail.”
The county supervisors, the Lee County sheriff and several officials in the city of Tupelo have long dealt with the quandary over when a new jail should be constructed and how it should be funded, without reaching any consensus.
If the bill does indeed die in the House of Representatives, it’s unclear what the Lee County supervisors would propose — if anything — to try and fund the construction of a new jail.