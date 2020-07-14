TUPELO - The tax filing season was extended by three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the deadline has arrived.
"I thought I would use that time to get everything together, but as usual, I'm scrambling," said Mark Porter, who said he usually files himself. "Never give a procrastinator more time to do something."
Meanwhile, with the July 15 deadline here, accountants and CPAs have been busier than usual with clients.
The extended season has allowed them to spread the normal influx of filings, but accountants haven't been sitting on their hands.
"We've had several extension requests," said Josh Hutcheson, a CPA with Nail McKinney in Tupelo. "Things still aren't back to normal yet."
Hutcheson also said his firm essentially dropped its tax season work in March in order to help clients keep their businesses afloat.
"We really pretty quickly realized our client base needed support with PPP loans and other grants, and we said as a firm that our clients were struggling and weren't going to make it without our help," Hutcheson said. "Nobody is doing well in an environment like that.
"But we're getting back to taxes and we're doing pretty well with that."
The IRS is expecting 150 million individual returns this year, and so far, about 142 million have filed.
The delayed filing date was meant to give taxpayers some relief while dealing with disruptions and uncertainty from the lockdowns and closed businesses.
And while the filing deadline is Wednesday, taxpayers can still get an extension through Oct. 15. However, those seeking an extension do not get extra time to pay.
The IRS is willing to set up payment plans or make other arrangements with taxpayers who cannot pay in full. Many of those can be set up online. And the penalty for failure to file will be much more expensive than the failure to pay.
Hutcheson said with PPP loans still available, there may be some small businesses that can get money when they couldn't earlier. Nail McKinney staffers are still working with anybody who has questions and is seeking advice, he said.
Getting clients to talk about their situation also has been a priority for the firm, Hutcheson said.
"What we're seeing is if you owe money, a lot of people didn't realize also that while you didn't have to pay for your first quarter estimate in April or the second quarter in June, now both are due July 15," he said. "So what we're trying to avoid – and we're trying to get people filed – is that if they have a significant amount of tax due, they have to turn around and pay two quarters' worth of tax on top of that. So we're looking at potential of a state and federal return, and then two quarters' worth of state and federal estimates to have to pay."
Hutcheson said taxpayers can work with their accountants on adjusting their estimates for next year as well.
"If the cash flow is there, we can start making preparations for next year," he said.
As far as refunds, the IRS is still processing and issuing refunds, most within 21 days.
Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15, if they file on time. The interest rate is 5% per year through June 30. Starting July 1, it drops to 3% per year. The interest is compounded daily for refunds. Any refund issued after July 1 will get a blended rate.
One thing worth noting is that July 15 is also the deadline to claim a refund for 2016 tax returns. An estimated $1.5 billion refunds for 2016 are sitting unclaimed because people failed to file tax returns. The law provides a three-year window of opportunity to claim a refund. But if taxpayers do not file a return within that time, the money becomes property of the Treasury. There is no penalty to file a later return if a refund is due.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.