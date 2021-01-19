JACKSON • How close are Mississippi teachers to making as much as their peers around the South? As of Tuesday, at least one small step closer.
Lawmakers on Tuesday advanced legislation that would give all teachers at least a $1,000 raise and set starting salaries at $37,000.
The state Senate Appropriations Committee unanimously passed the $51 million pay raise bill, Senate Bill 2001, on to the full Senate. The legislation has been a top priority for legislative leaders including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann after an identical pay raise bill fell apart last year due to COVID-19 budget problems.
“This is a good first step, and hopefully it will be one of a few more pay raises over the next couple years,” said Sen. Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, leader of the Senate Education Committee, which previously approved the legislation.
The bill must next be approved by the full Senate and then from there win the approval of the state House.
DeBar told his colleagues that, even assuming this pay raise passes, Mississippi teachers will still make less on average than other teachers in the region. A report released last year by the National Education Association placed average overall teacher salaries in Mississippi during the 2018-2019 year at $45,105 – last in the country.
But DeBar noted that the most experienced Mississippi teachers do make more than at least some of their southeastern colleagues, at about $68,000. That’s one reason DeBar said he hopes in the future, the Legislature will put more of a focus into raising pay for younger teachers, “so we can keep them longer.”
DeBar said he and other lawmakers plan to meet this summer to strategize how best to make Mississippi teacher pay more competitive amid the state’s lean budget.
Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, D-West Point, pushed her colleagues Tuesday to add language to the bill that would formalize a process to raise teacher pay to the regional average within a set amount of time. But other senators worried such a commitment might hamstring the state’s budget-setting process in the future, and Turner-Ford eventually withdrew the amendment.
For now, Mississippi’s average teacher pay remains approximately $5,000, at least, behind its neighbors Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and Arkansas, according to the Southern Regional Education Board.