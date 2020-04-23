TUPELO – Texas Roadhouse will sell essentials from the parking lot at 1342 N. Gloster St. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Each $40 produce package includes a gallon of milk, a pound of strawberries, a white onion, a red onion, four tomatoes, six cobs of corn, bananas, two pounds of squash, two pounds of zucchini, four oranges, six pounds of potatoes, four apples, and a dozen eggs.
While there, guests can pick up Texas Roadhouse piggy packs, butcher packs, ready-to-grill steaks or Family Value Packs. “The Farmer's Special” allows guests to combine a Meat Pack and Produce Pack for $115.
“We’re offering a one-stop alternative to the grocery,” says Josh Walker, Texas Roadhouse managing partner. “As individuals look for additional ways to stay safe and practice social distancing, we’re enabling folks around Tupelo to restock the fridge and pick up a hot meal, all at the same time.”
Texas Roadhouse butcher packs offer a variety of ready-to-grill fresh-cut steaks including ribeye, strips, and filet as well as pork chops and beef tips.
Family Value Pack dinners-for-four include a choice of an entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh-baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter.
Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.