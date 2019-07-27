TUPELO • After a doctor who volunteers his time at the Lee County Jail was arrested and charged with drunken driving in late 2017, Sheriff Jim Johnson complained that the arrest by Tupelo police could endanger the jail’s access to free medical services, according to text messages obtained by the Daily Journal.
On December 20, 2017 Tupelo police arrested the local jail’s volunteer medical director, charged him with DUI and booked him into custody at the Lee County Jail. The case was later dismissed in Tupelo Municipal Court and expunged, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
The Daily Journal has chosen not to identify this doctor by name in its reporting at this time because he is not widely known as a public figure and later had the case expunged.
The day after the doctor’s arrest, Johnson contacted Lee County District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan by text message.
The text message sent by Johnson read as follows: “Well TUPELO wants to work so well with us that they charged our free doctor at the jail with DUI. We may have lost our free doctor thanks to that bunch.”
The doctor’s arrest and Johnson’s text message to Morgan came at the end of 2017, a year marked by tensions between the sheriff and Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration. These tensions centered around the sheriff’s advocacy for a new jail, and Shelton’s concerns about the impact of a potential tax increase needed to fund the jail.
In the waning months of that year, Shelton had shifted his rhetoric and pledged greater efforts to cooperate with the sheriff’s department as needed to solve longstanding problems at the jail.
In response to a question by Morgan, the sheriff described his own response following the arrest of the doctor by Tupelo police.
“They took him to the jail and I had someone take him home,” Johnson wrote about the doctor.
The Daily Journal obtained these text messages and others through a public records request to Lee County supervisors, seeking text messages between supervisors and select local officials.
In an interview within the last week, Johnson said he remembered the doctor’s arrest but does not remember who took the doctor home, and could not say whether or not he instructed a deputy to drive the doctor home after the arrest.
Johnson denied that he wanted Tupelo police to offer the doctor special treatment.
“They had every right to arrest him if he was doing something wrong,” Johnson said.
Johnson also denied that he viewed the arrest of the jail doctor as at odds with efforts by Shelton’s administration to mend relations.
There was never any contact between himself and the Tupelo police department about the doctor’s arrest and court proceedings, according to the sheriff.
Tupelo’s Police Chief Bart Aguirre said in a statement that Johnson did not contact anyone with the Tupelo Police Department about the case or ask for the case to be dismissed.
Efforts to reach the doctor for comment were unsuccessful.
The DUI charge against the doctor was heard in Tupelo’s municipal court, but the case was dismissed because the charging officer did not appear in court, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the legal proceedings.
These sources requested not to be named because the case was expunged sometime after the dismissal.
Despite the expungement, jail records confirm the arrest, booking date, arresting agency and the charge. Lee County’s sheriff and Tupelo’s police chief confirmed the arrest in comments to the Daily Journal.
The Daily Journal also obtained a copy of a municipal court docket showing the doctor was scheduled to appear in court on March 5, 2018 for an appearance, with a local attorney Chris Evans representing him.
This municipal court docket was obtained from the city of Tupelo’s website.
The same local physician has served on a volunteer basis as the medical director of the Lee County jail for years, and typically spends 24 hours a week at the jail, according to Lee County’s sheriff.
Speaking within the last week, Johnson said he’s been concerned for some time about the potential impact on the jail should his access to volunteer medical treatment stop, for any reason.
“If we ever had to start paying for that,” Johnson said, “it would be rough.”