TUPELO • This week, 7,200 eighth-grade students from around the region will get to test drive careers at the annual Imagine the Possibilities expo.
For the fifth year, the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund overseen by the CREATE Foundation has organized the career expo in partnership with local businesses to inspire and motivate the students.
“We want these students to find careers that align with their interests and aptitudes,” said Albine Bennett, CREATE communications director. “We want to show them that they don’t have to move out of state to do what they love.”
More than 130 organizations and 1,200 volunteers will share their professional experience with the students from 75 schools in 17 counties during the expo. They will bring demonstrations so the students can see examples of what different professions involve across 18 different career pathways.
“It’s a chance to see career fields in a different way, Bennett said.
The expo will start Tuesday and conclude on Thursday at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo. From 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, the expo will be open to the community. From 3 to 5 p.m., there will be a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.