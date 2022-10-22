OXFORD • A packed crowd clapped along with New Orleans jazz and tapped their feet to synth-pop music as they celebrated Thacker Mountain Radio Hour's 25th anniversary at the Powerhouse Arts Center in Oxford, Thursday evening.
The quarter-century "big brass blowout" featured music from the Southern Komfort Brass Band and Oxford-based band And The Echo. It also included an interview with, and reading by, Deesha Philyaw, author of "The Secret Lives of Church Ladies" and the 2022-2023 Grisham Writer-in-Residence.
For two-and-a-half decades, Thacker Mountain Radio Hour has brought listeners an eclectic sampling of literature and music, starting with the first episode broadcast from Off Square Books on Oct. 15, 1997. Guests on the first show were author John Bentley Mays and musician Tony Furtado.
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour was founded by former Oxford musicians Caroline Herring and Bryan Ledford, and Richard Howorth, owner of Square Books.
Over the years, the show has featured hundreds of authors and musicians. It now broadcasts around 30 shows per year, with 12 each in the spring and fall along with five or six on the road in cities across the Southeast.
Thacker Mountain's longtime host, Jim Dees, has emceed nearly 600 shows over 23 years. Offstage, the 67-year-old is an author and contributing editor at Oxford Magazine.
After cycling through a couple of hosts in the show's first two years, Dees was asked in 2000 if he'd be interested in giving it a shot.
"I said ‘Sure,’ I'd give it a try," Dees said. "I never dreamed we'd go this far with it."
Back then, the show had nowhere near the reach it does now. Thacker Mountain Radio is now broadcast by Mississippi Public Broadcasting and Alabama Public Radio, along with the University of Mississippi's student-run station Rebel Radio 92.1, WYXR Memphis and Chattanooga's NPR station WUTC.
Virtually every role has changed hands over the years — from members of the house band, the Yalobushwhackers, to producers and everything in between. The show isn't reliant on any one person, and that's part of the key to its longevity.
The Thacker Mountain team strives to produce a better show each week, discussing how to improve the sound, lighting and the guest experience.
Dees is confident the show will carry on for many more years thanks to the dedication of the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour team.
"When the show is over every week — after we've done an hour of live radio with pretty much no rehearsal — and when the show's over, we all look at each other like, 'Man, we got through another one,'" Dees said. "Nobody tripped and fell off the stage, and nobody said anything horrible. We survived another one. And it's almost a giddy kind of feeling, like you really got away with something."
Dees said he's most grateful to the show's audience, both in Oxford and over the airwaves. He's heard from listeners through the years who make the show a part of their weekly routine, like a man on the Gulf Coast who told the host that each Saturday night he and his wife load up the car with a picnic and ride up and down the beach listening to Thacker Mountain Radio.
"That kind of thing really touches you," Dees said.
Although hosting a show week after week could be an anxiety-inducing prospect, having the show focus on the guests takes some of the pressure off of Dees.
"If it was the 'Jim Dees Show,' and I came out and did a monologue like Jimmy Fallon, and it was focused on me, we'd be in trouble," Dees said. "But since it's more about the music, and certainly about all of these great authors, I can really enjoy it and be grateful that there's an audience for it."
People still love a good story and a good song, Dees said, and as long as the show can deliver that, there will always be people interested in listening.
"The idea of literature and music on the radio for one hour from Mississippi, I think, is very important," Dees said. "We're happy for this 25, but we're not sitting back thinking, 'Well, we've done it.'"
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.