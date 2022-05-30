TUPELO • The city of Tupelo honored the men and women who sacrificed their time, bodies and lives in the service of their country during a brief but poignant Memorial Day ceremony, Monday morning.
Mayor Todd Jordan opened the annual ceremony, held beneath billowing Stars and Stripes at Veterans Memorial Park, by noting the purpose of gathering each year: to honor those who fought and died for the freedom to do so.
“The World War II vets, the Vietnam vets, the Gulf War vets and everyone else who fought here and overseas to keep us free,” the mayor told the crowd of several hundred people clustered around the brickwork beneath the flagpoles. “There are a lot of countries around this world that wouldn’t let us get together today to recognize that.”
Before stepping away from the podium, Jordan acknowledged the recent death of U.S. Army veteran and retired Tupelo police officer Jimmy “Cotton” McCoy, who he said served his fellow man long after his time in the service.
“Looking over the Facebook posts under his obituary, there were so many young men who posted on there that Cotton would come to their aid when he knew they were going down the wrong path,” Jordan said. “He would help them get back on the right path, and although we have many (veterans) in our presence today … I just thought it would be good to mention him because he was a true Tupelo hero.”
Following a brief invocation, Lt. Col. Tim Williams offered a brief prayer for the souls of those who sacrificed themselves in the name of freedom.
“We pray for all those who have given their all, even their lives, to protect this great nation,” Williams said.
After a performance of the National Anthem by Tupelo’s Zell Long, Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, the event’s emcee, introduced the day’s guest speaker: Spc. Edward E. Glasscock. In his intro, Palmer offered a checklist of the Vietnam veteran’s commendations, including the Aircrew Badge, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Presidential Award and the Air Medal with 16 oak leaf clusters.
For his part, Glasscock was nonchalant about his personal accomplishments.
“All those medals and stuff won’t buy you a cup of coffee,” Glasscock said with a wry laugh.
Glasscock’s comments were short, but direct, crediting God for his survival during his time in combat.
The Tupelo resident said sometimes he didn’t think he’d see home again.
“They blew us up. They shot us. They killed us,” he told the crowd. “I was scared to death, but in a war, you do the best that you can.”
Faith and prayer, he said, helped guide him through times he believed he might not survive.
“I was praying to God, ‘Don’t take me here. I don’t want to die here,’” he said.
He didn’t, and Glasscock carries his faith with him still. Speaking directly to his fellow veterans in attendance, Glasscock offered both words of comfort and gratitude.
“Know that you are here because you represent the Good Lord and our country,” he said. “Thank you for loving us and taking care of us.”
The event closed with a performance of “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes from Owen McCulloch, followed by the playing of taps by retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell as Glasscock and Jordan placed a memorial wreath beneath the United States flag flying at half-mast.