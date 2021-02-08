OXFORD • An additional candidate for alderman has withdrawn from her race as local election officials grapple with the fallout of a recent opinion by the state’s top legal agency over new residency requirements.
The race for Ward 1 alderman has now dropped from a field of four candidates to only a pair. Erin Smith announced Monday she is dropping her bid for office as Democrat, even after spending money on campaign signs, because she believes it is “what is best for the voters in Ward 1 and the community.”
Harry Alexander, an independent candidate for the Ward 1 seat, withdrew from the race on Friday.
Both Alexander and Smith have cited an attorney general’s opinion released last week, which narrowly defines a 2019 state law to require ward-level candidate maintain two years of residency within the ward prior to the election, as their reasons for exiting the race.
Even with two candidates withdrawing, questions about the eligibility of remaining candidates pose thorny problems for both party election officials and municipal election commissioners.
Leaders of the Lafayette County Democratic Party voted on Monday voted to certify all the Democratic candidates involved in contested party primaries. Of the eight total candidates the party certified, the eligibility of two of them — Ward 3 candidate D. Ryan Grover and Ward 5 candidate Tracey L. Williams — are currently in question, according to findings by the city’s municipal clerk, Ashely Atkinson.
Cristen Hemmins, the chair of the Lafayette County Democratic Party, said that she and the rest of the party leadership voted to certify the candidates because she believes Grover and Williams will eventually be able to prove they have lived in their respective ward for at least two years.
Beyond the issue of certification, Hemmins believes the Attorney General’s Office misinterpreted the statute and said the leaders of the local Democratic Party think “the opinion is wrong.”
Hemmins also said she encourages any candidate who is not certified by the commission because of the two-year ward requirement to challenge the decision in court.
If either Williams or Grover end up being the Democratic nominee for their respective races, Oxford’s election commission could still decide not to certify them in the general election, handing their opponents a victory.
“That seems really backwards to me,” said Catherine Smith, an election commissioner, of that scenario.
The more pressing question that the commission must decide is whether to certify Afton Thomas, candidate for the city’s Ward 2 seat. Thomas is running as a Democrat, but she is the only Democrat to qualify for the race, putting her directly in the general election.
The city election commission won’t have to decide on Afton’s eligibility — or the eligibility of any other candidate — until after party primaries. But in its meeting Monday, fault lines were already apparent.
Commissioner Cathy Marshall-Smith was blunt in her assessment of the attorney general’s opinion, which she said was an incorrect interpretation of a recent law at the heart of the legal confusion.
Marshall-Smith, who is Black, said that state agencies and Mississippi political leaders have for centuries disenfranchised Black citizens from holding office. The law and opinion, to her, appears to be an attempt to disenfranchise people again.
“Someone has to challenge this for what it is,” Marshall-Smith said.
Commissioner Winn Hutchcraft, on the other hand, said he thought the commission should follow the advice of the attorney general to protect itself from any lawsuit that might arise.
Both Commissioners Lavorace Frierson and Catherine Smith are still deciding who to certify.
“I just need more time before I make a decision about this,” said Smith about the decision over whom to certify.
Joseph Murphy, the fifth commissioner, was absent at the Monday meeting.
The commission delayed deciding who to certify until they receive their election training on Feb. 18.
With no races where multiple Republican candidates running for the same seat, leaders of the county’s Republican Party did not vote to certify any candidate for a Republican primary.
Prior to last week, officials with the Secretary of State’s office — acting on at least some unofficial prompts from the attorney general’s office — said a recently imposed 2019 law required a two-year residency only within a given municipality, not any specific ward.
But last week, an attorney general’s opinion upended that view and found the opposite. Board of Aldermen and City Council candidates must have lived within the ward they are seeking to represent for two years prior to the election, according to the opinion.
An attorney general’s opinion is not legally binding and is merely advisory. But if the public body that requested the opinion — in this case, Oktibbeha County — follows the direction of the opinion, that body is immune from liability.
Smith, the latest Oxford candidate to withdraw, called the outcome of the recent opinion “disappointing” and said the timing of the decision from Fitch’s office is “simply inexcusable.”
Despite frustration and confusion that has ensued from the opinion, Colby Jordan, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, previously said the attorney general’s office has repeatedly asked public bodies to request an official opinion to clarify the residency requirement. None did until recently.
Secretary of State Michael Watson, the state’s top election official, has previously said no one would have thought it necessary to request an official opinion due to previous communication from Fitch’s office offering the view that the two-year residency requirement only applied to municipalities as a whole, not the city. This previous communication from the attorney general’s office did not come as a formal opinion.