TUPELO • The Arc of Northeast Mississippi has sailed into a new home at the Regional Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo.
“It has been an excellent fit,” said executive director Cheryl Falzone. “We have abilities here that we didn’t have before.”
This month, the organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families launched its Little Achievers Learning Adventures. The Tuesday afternoon program, which runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m., features a story, craft and playtime designed for pre-school and lower elementary-age children. It’s open to children with and without developmental or intellectual disabilities.
“There’s a learning aspect, but it’s social development,” Falzone said.
The program is flexible, and Falzone sees it as a pilot program that can shift based on the needs of the participants. A group of Tupelo High School seniors has been gathering books to create the Little Achievers Learning Library.
“We have the ability to add classes,” Falzone said. “We will learn as we go.”
Parents are welcome to participate, but they can also sit back and connect with other parents
“It’s a great chance for them to network, as well,” Falzone said.
Inclusion
The chapter is part of the state’s leading and largest organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The Northeast chapter has about 45 active members, but serves well over 100.
“Our main focus is inclusion,” Falzone said. “We want to be included.”
The organization hosts the annual Arc in the Park picnic, aimed at bringing the disabled community together with the larger community. The group also organizes workshops on a broad range of topics like preventing violence and understanding special education plans.
An Oct. 23 program will focus on the Mississippi Able savings program to help individuals with disabilities and families. On Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, it will host Festive Family Bowling with help from Tupelo High School seniors for people with disabilities and their families at Event Zona.
“It’s serving a lot of different needs and includes whole families and caregivers,” Falzone said.
Time to move
The Tupelo Public School District has provided space for The Arc office for a number of years, but shifting district needs meant that The Arc needed to relocate from Church Street School, Falzone said. The district offered The Arc a new space, but an invitation from RRC executive director Robby Parman came at just the right time. In September, The Arc moved into a space which previously served as an early home for the Autism Center of North Mississippi, but had been used for storage in recent years.
RRC, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy free of charge to children and adults, has a number of clients who benefit from The Arc, Parman said. The Arc serves as a community navigator, and RRC has leaned on The Arc to help connect its clients to resources in the community.
“It was a no brainer,” Parman said.
The Mississippi State Department of Rehabilitation Services hosts its AbilityWorks program in the same building and makes its conference room available to The Arc for workshops and programs.
The Arc members are looking forward to participating in the RRC Oct. 25 Fall Festival. They are planning movies and popcorn and a cakewalk.
“I’m still in awe,” Falzone said. “It’s been excellent for us.”