TUPELO — Debbie Pantaleo moved to the Grove Subdivision in west Tupelo in 2020 during the first peak of the coronavirus pandemic, when efforts to prevent spread of the disease meant many, if not most, of her neighbors didn't converse much.
That changed last year, when residents of the neighborhood held a get-together. Then another. Those meetings formed what quickly became the Grove Homeowners Association.
“It started as a spring get-together, and it has evolved from there,” Pantaleo said. “(The homeowner’s association) was designed to promote friendliness among us and just to be neighbors.”
One year after the first get-together, the community hopes to form an official neighborhood association with the city. The group recently submitted its bylaws and petitions to do just that.
The Tupelo City Council will vote to approve or reject the homeowners association request at the next council meeting, set for April 16. Development Services Director Tanner Newman said he expects to recommend the council approve the request, noting the volunteers from the neighborhood were energetic, highly organized and well-prepared.
“It is exciting to see the neighborhood coming together,” Newman said. “The bottom line is, we are thrilled to see activeness within our neighborhood and the increased activity among neighbors waiting to be involved with their communities. This is another example of the Tupelo spirit at work.”
The Grove encompasses Coonewah Trail, Coonewah Circle, Lackey Lane, Tooten Cove, Starling Cove, Wade Cove and Wright Cove. Neighborhood Association Coordinator Danny Golding, who helped facilitate the process, said he expects good participation in the association.
“I think it is going to be a really good neighborhood association,” he said.
Attendance at the homeowners association meetings, Pantaleo said, averages seven to 14 members, but the neighborhood get-togethers they schedule pull in over 50 neighbors in the community. She said she was happy to see the participation, noting it was important to build a sense of togetherness in their neighborhood.
“It is nice. It is a lot more friendly,” she said. “It takes a village. It really does. It is OK to live next door to somebody, but it is nice to know how they are. It's much better than not knowing.”
She said she’s noticed not only more people walking, waving and honking when they drive by but also people checking on each other since the neighborhood meetings began.
During the April 1 storm, members of the association communicated over group chats, ensuring everyone's safety.
“That’s what I want (the neighborhood) to be,” she said. “To me, that was awesome that everyone was just checking on each other.”
