TUPELO • After nearly five years, the Garth family has finally moved into a home made just for them.
“This just felt right for my family,” Nicole Garth said, standing inside her family’s new home. “This is where we decided to put our roots.”
The family received the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home Wednesday, Dec. 8, during a home dedication. Nicole Garth will live in the home alongside husband Jari Garth and three children: oldest daughter and Ole Miss graduate Alexandria Copeland, 21-year-old Jonavon Edwards and 13-year-old Tupelo Middle schooler Jahree Garth. Nicole Garth already has plans for what she wants to do in her new home.
“I’m looking forward to cooking,” she said with a laugh. “I want to cook a meal that takes about two days to finish.”
The home arrives after years of sacrifice and loss for the Garth family. An advertisement led Nicole Garth to apply to the HFH program. After applying multiple times, she finally received news in 2016 that her application had been accepted. She’d be getting a home.
Though it took nearly five years to complete the home, the time went fast, Nicole Garth said. The Garth parents waited for the right location to avoid having to change their youngest son to a new school district, moving only when he became old enough to attend one central school. Safety was also a major concern for the family.
In order to receive a home, each Habitat family agrees to complete 200 sweat equity hours on a different recipient’s home, plus 100 hours on their own. Although Habitat for Humanity helps its beneficiaries move into affordable homes, the houses aren’t free. The houses are built using volunteer labor, and oftentimes much of the materials are donated, keeping the cost down. Families receive mortgages, albeit interest-free, so they won’t struggle to pay each month.
“Every dime that’s put in this house, you have to pay it back as a family,” Garth said. “It makes it more fulfilling, to know that you put the nail here and a screw here on something that you’re paying for and you worked on.”
‘Our favorite day’
Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity President Mary Ann Plasencia said she loves dedication day. There’s nothing more joyous than handing a family the keys to their new house — their new home.
“This is our favorite day in the life of our ministry,” Plasencia said during the dedication ceremony for the Garths’ new home. “(We love) to celebrate the culmination of all the hard work and, really, to celebrate the beginning of new life in the neighborhood.”
During the dedication, Nicole Garth’s husband and children presented her with a portrait of her as a child standing beside her mother, who died of cancer just as the family began building the home. Garth said her mother helped ensure her daughter put in her required sweat equity hours. Her portrait, Garth said, will feature prominently in the new home.
“It was important … that my kids surprised me with having a memorial set up with a picture of me and her on there together, so that she’s here sharing this occasion with us. That was just awesome,” Garth said.
Habitat for Humanity Construction Supervisor Chris Partin said the house will stand as a symbol of God’s care. Many of the Garths’ new neighbors are fellow Habitat families.
“(They) are going to know what you guys have been through, and they’re going to be understanding of what you guys are doing and where you’re at,” Partin said. He noted the sacrifice of time, and working alongside other families on their homes, as proof of how much they deserved it.
“It may seem like we’re at the finish line, because you’ve worked so hard to get here, but this is not the finish line. This is the very beginning,” Partin said. “You’re surrounded by people who are going to love you.”
Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity taught the family the importance of working together, sharing and bringing the community together for once common goal, Nicole Garth said. The experience has inspired the Garth family to pay it forward in the future.
Nicole Garth and her husband discussed how they could help and think they’ll continue to help build homes. However, giving back starts this Christmas.
“The house is going to be our Christmas present,” Garth said. “We’re going to take money that we would use for buying gifts for each other, and we’re simply going to bless some other people.”