TUPELO • The United Way of Northeast Mississippi began as a fraction of its current self.
In 1961, Julius Berry, C.C. Eason, Mem Leake, George McLean, John Osberg, John Rasberry and Jack Reed Sr. founded Lee United Neighbors. The agency, which replaced a smaller fundraising effort called the Community Chest, was seen as a better way to invest in the efforts of local nonprofits.
“Our business and the family individually have been believing in it and its mission for a long time,” said Jack Reed Jr., whose father was among United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s founding members.
As a long-time member himself, Reed believes passionately in the good the United Way of Northeast Mississippi does every day.
“I’ve always said, other than your church, it was the second best organization to pay out to support because it helped so many different people,” he said.
Humble beginnings
That first year, Lee United Neighbors was able to raise $103,446 for 23 Tupelo nonprofits, according to a Daily Journal article for the 50th anniversary. It was an incredible achievement at the time, but one that has been surpassed over and over during the organization’s 60-year history.
This past year, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi raised $2.6 million, a record amount for the organization. That extraordinary growth is the result of a combination of elements, including board members, volunteers, and a growth of funded programs and partners, said Patti Parker, president of the organization. United Way currently funds 57 organization programs in eight counties.
“We’ve been so blessed because as those needs have been presented to us, we have had the partnership of companies and businesses and business leaders across our region in these eight counties who have increased their partnership with us or joined in partnership with us,” Parker said.
With the growth of United Way, however, has come an expansion in the overall vision.
Rodger Brown has has been involved with the local United Way since 1978. He’s the organization’s current longest-serving board member. He said that although the organization’s mission has always remained the same – to help people – their methods have become more streamlined with time.
These days, the process of raising and distributing funds has become much more robust, he said. Because of that evolution, they’re able to do an increasing amount of good with each passing year.
“It really has evolved to United Way looking and saying, here is the need, who can meet that need, and funding our agencies based more on need,” Brown said. “I really like the process now versus the process we used a long time ago.”
It takes a village
Melinda Tidwell worked with United Way of Northeast Mississippi for nearly 30 years, including a two decade stint as the organization’s president. She saw the climate of charity change during her time in the role.
United Way raises most of its funds through payroll deductions, which allows employees of businesses throughout the area to donate a portion of their paychecks directly to the organization. The community has given back through workplace campaigns, leadership giving, corporate giving and individual donations.
Tidwell said people were very willing to donate through payroll deduction when that program first rolled out. Over time, however, people wanted to see the results of their donations. United Way then shifted to working with agencies to teach them how to show outcomes in concrete ways.
Over the years, Lee United Neighbors expanded its reach beyond the borders of Lee County into the region at large. Neighboring counties like Union and Chickasaw joined in their efforts, as did other agencies throughout the area.
According to Tidwell, they saw the work Lee County Neighbors was doing and wanted them help their communities as well.
Lee County serves as a hub for the region, drawing employees from many of the other counties United Way serves, so leaders of the nonprofit believed they needed to give those employees a chance to send funds directly to their communities.
“By these counties surrounding us being a part of this United Way, that gave (employees) that opportunity, (and) it allowed those agencies and those counties then to access funding that they never would have been able to any other way,” Tidwell said.
Stronger together
Becoming a United Way funded organization comes with a lot of expectations. United Way helped fledgling organizations become stronger agencies by guiding them through the process of creating boards, managing their financial accounts and becoming eligible for United Way grants.
But that’s not all. Among the biggest supporters of the United Way organization as a whole has always been the local board of directors.
That dedication, Parker said, has helped United Way of Northeast Mississippi and the dozens of smaller nonprofits it benefits to thrive.
“We’ve been so fortunate to have such dedicated men and women who have worked tirelessly to build this organization up to where we are now,” she said. “People have left a legacy in the work they have done across our eight counties now by giving of their time, their money, their resources to make the organization what it is.”
The nature of United Way has made it a vital presence during a crisis, whether that’s the Monroe County affiliate stepping up to care for their community after the 2011 tornado or United Way of Northeast Mississippi stepping in after the 2014 tornado in Tupelo to help with the long-term recovery.
Last year, the group partnered with the CREATE Foundation to help the community weather COVID-19 through their support fund, feeding health care workers in multiple counties, and focusing on food resources and basic needs.
A key part of that success is the work of others, Tidwell said.
“We do have very, very generous people here who live here and want to have this legacy of giving in North Mississippi,” Tidwell said. “George McLean and several others were the ones who kind of started that, but there’s also so many wonderful people who volunteer their time.”
A legacy of volunteerism
Long-time volunteers find working with the United Way rewarding.
Brown and Reed remember years when it was an accomplishment to clear over a few hundred thousand dollars.
Generous members of the community have made those days a thing of tghe past. However, something that hasn’t changed is the needs outstripping the funds.
Fundraising is more of an ongoing process, but Brown is motivated by the impact they have on local families.
“I’ve gotten much more out of it than I’ve put in,” Brown said. “It’s been worthwhile to speak to agencies and let them share about how they grew and helped families and women and children.”
Hearing those success stories is immensely rewarding.
“That’s what it’s really all about,” he said.
Reed began his work with United Way as a campaign worker in 1980. He quickly learned it takes everybody to fuel the organization’s success.
Alongside wife Lisa Reed, Jack Reed took on a leadership role in United Way of Northeast Mississippi in the 1990s. They hosted the first Pillar Society nearly three decades ago. That would end up being important, many years later, as the organization raised funds during the pandemic.
Shutdowns and quarantines made raising funds through the organization’s payroll deduction campaign a challenge. Leadership giving, where individuals and groups can donate directly, was able to fill some gaps.
To Reed, the strength of United Way as an organization lies in the many people who volunteer their time or money – even just a handful of hours or a few dollars – to improve the lives of those around them.
“Even if it's giving five or 10 dollars a month, when you put a thousand people doing that together, you’re coming up with a lot of money to help other people with,” Reed said. “When you see the people who are really receiving the good work, you feel good about giving. You don’t regret giving.”
The long beginning
The United Way of Northeast Mississippi continues to grow.
In 2020, United Way of Monroe County merged with United Way of Northeast Mississippi, and Parker, the previous president of the Monroe affiliate, joined the Northeast Mississippi staff. When Tidwell accepted a role as executive director of the Autism Center of North Mississippi, Parker stepped into the role of president.
Parker credits the organization – in its 60 years of history – for building positive foundations with which to expand the opportunity to access services, volunteer, and look for ways to help the region as a whole.
“Our role has kind of organically expanded because we are increasingly, and have been over the last several decades, seen as an entity that brings together leadership across the spectrum to tackle tough issues,” Parker said.
Adding counties was a gamechanger for United Way and those counties’ agencies, Tidwell said. In the past five years, the organization moved to outcome measurement and are still in the process of changing how they communicate impact. One of the goals was to explore more of a community-level focus; they don’t just want to provide funding but also find ways for nonprofits, for-profits and local governments to meet together around issues.
One of the ways this was accomplished was starting coalitions, such as the Early Childhood Coalition, led by Shelly Brooks, or the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition, led by Jason Martin, as well as adding the Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, led by Kim Rushing, as a hub connecting volunteers and nonprofits.
They’ve already seen the results – from witnessing how kindergarten readiness scores have increased in daycares to seeing more resources available at local food pantries.
“Those have been huge things that made a huge difference,” Tidwell said.
As strategic plans have been realized, the next step is adding a Health Alliance. Everything United Way funds falls into three impact areas: family stability, academic success, or health and wellness. The new coalition will allow them to focus on health and wellness, which has become one of the most pressing needs across their eight counties.
The organization’s focus will range from community and preventative health to mental health, behavioral health and addiction behaviors.
Parker looks forward to the health alliance making an impact on those areas of work and continuing the United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s long tradition of doing good.
It’s a tradition that’s been 60 years in the making, and it’s only the beginning.
“I’m just so happy to be here,” she said. “I felt like I was put in this job, led to this job for a reason. We’ve gotten a great foundation over the past 60 years, and I’m just honored to be building upon that.”