Tupelo Ballet will present "The Nutcracker" next Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday December 4 at 2 p.m. at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center. This will be the 40th annual performance of the annual production and in the 40th year of Tupelo Ballet. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Tupelo Ballet's annual "The Nutcracker" performance will see its 40th annual iteration Dec. 3-4 at Tupelo High School's Performing Arts Center.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

