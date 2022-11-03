The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation's second annual Native American Heritage Month Luncheon is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at Park Heights Restaurant in Tupelo. The goal of the luncheon is to celebrate and appreciate the diverse and rich cultures of all Native Americans. All proceeds from the educational fundraising event will go towards the Chickasaw Heritage Center Journey Home Capital Campaign Fund.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

