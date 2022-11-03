The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation's second annual Native American Heritage Month Luncheon is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at Park Heights Restaurant in Tupelo. The goal of the luncheon is to celebrate and appreciate the diverse and rich cultures of all Native Americans. All proceeds from the educational fundraising event will go towards the Chickasaw Heritage Center Journey Home Capital Campaign Fund.
Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association will kick-off their annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. The downtown Tupelo event serves as the unofficial start to Tupelo's holiday shopping season with an array of downtown businesses participating. In addition to shopping, Santa Claus will also make an appearance in Fairpark from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tupelo Women's Club will ring in Tupelo's holiday season with their annual Holiday Tree Festival fundraiser next Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Tupelo Country Club. Event attendees will have the chance to bid on fully decorated Christmas trees as well as silent auction items. Style Entertainment will provide live music throughout the event. Event tickets can be purchased online for $25.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.