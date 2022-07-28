The Lee Williams Legacy Festival will kick off with a banquet this Friday, July 29, at the Tupelo Furniture Market. Saturday, July 30 will see the festival begin in proper at Tupelo's Ballard Park. Williams was a well-known and beloved gospel singer from Tupelo who passed away in August 2021. A multitude of gospel singers and performers will make their way to Tupelo to pay tribute to the late Williams this weekend. Festivities will conclude Sunday, July 31.
New Expectations for Women in Mississippi will host their annual Lip Sync Battle on Tuesday, September 26 at Steele's Dive in Tupelo beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, and event proceeds will benefit NEWMS, a special project of the CREATE Foundation. NEWMS aims to promote economic self-sufficiency, leadership development and educational opportunities for women in Mississippi.
Live Music
Country music stars Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll will perform live at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo on Friday, August 26 starting at 7 p.m. Gilbert has previously released country music chart-topping hits like "One Hell of an Amen" and "What Happens in a Small Town." Jelly Roll has recently risen to the top of the charts with his newfound success as a rapper and singer. Tickets for the show start at $59 and can be purchased online.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.